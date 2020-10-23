Cyprus Property News magazine for overseas buyers & real estate investors

Saturday 24th October 2020
Home Investor Centre EU citizenship must not be for sale
Investor CentreNews

EU citizenship must not be for sale

By Nigel Howarth
EU citizenship

EU citizenship must not be for sale was the key message from European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, speaking at the European Parliament yesterday during the debate ‘Serious security threats through the sale of EU passports and visas to criminals‘.

Commissioner Reynders launched a scathing attack of the ‘golden passport’ schemes operated by Cyprus and Malta saying that such schemes have associated inherent risks of security, money laundering, tax evasion and corruption.

The commissioner went on to say “While both Malta and Cyprus may have the intention to apply some changes to their investors citizenship schemes, they appear to be determined to continue their schemes in some form. We need to convince them not to do that.

The Commission decided this week to open infringement proceedings against the investors citizenship schemes in Cyprus and Malta.

“The decision to naturalise a person by a member state is not limited to its own jurisdiction and is not natural with regard to other member states. Member states should therefore use their prerogatives to grant nationality with due regard to EU law and in particular to the principle of sincere cooperation which has led down in the treaties.

The Member States fails in that obligation when establishes a scheme with which a system technically grants naturalisation in the absence of any true link with the states and on the sole basis of a financial investment, or in other words, where our passports are for sale.”

A number of MEPs contributed to the citizenship debate:

Cypriot MEP Loukas Fourlas said that “Some people, though, are trying to negatively pay Cyprus and its people. We cannot forget the Turkish aggression in this situation.

“Obviously, we have to bring this to justice, those who are responsible. But we shouldn’t punish a whole people for this thing.”

Finish MEP Eero Heinaluoma noted that “Golden visas research shows that EU member states have attracted around 25 billion euros for investment over the last 10 years, thanks to the golden visa programmes. Investments are important, but so are our values. Today, even more than ever.

“The Cyprus leaks and the names it reveals are word of discussion. With enough criminal money, you can buy illegal entrants in the European Union.”

Dutch MEP Sophie in ‘t Veld spoke saying that “No golden passport, nor a gold visa scheme can ever really be clean and legitimate because due diligence that relies on cooperation with the Russian, the Chinese and the Saudi authorities, frankly, can never be watertight.

“In reality, they’re just a golden back-door into the European Union for criminals, criminals. It’s not investment. It’s criminal money. Now we need a full ban.”

Previous articleEC opens infringement for “selling” citizenship

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CYPRUS WEATHER FORECAST

EURO EXCHANGE RATES

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.0999
RUB
0.0111
CNY
0.1261
CHF
0.9321

TOP STORIES

EU citizenship must not be for sale

Investor Centre Nigel Howarth -
EU citizenship must not be for sale was the key message from European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, speaking at the European Parliament yesterday...
Read more

EC opens infringement for “selling” citizenship

Legal Matters Press Release -
Today, the European Commission is launching infringement procedures against Cyprus and Malta by issuing letters of formal notice regarding their investor citizenship schemes also...
Read more

New homes construction recovering

Property Statistics Nigel Howarth -
The number of new homes for which building permits have been issued so far this year, which suffered during the COVID-19 lockdown, have recovered...
Read more

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2020

you're currently offline