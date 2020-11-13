Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Tuesday 17th November 2020
Home Marinas Larnaca port & marina project gets green light
MarinasNews

Larnaca port & marina project gets green light

By Gina Agapiou
New Larnaca Marina

Cabinet on Friday gave the green light for the signing of the contract for the redevelopment of Larnaca port and marina, a project estimated at €1 billion.

The project will be carried out over the next 15 years, starting in January 2021. It will include among others the expansion of the port and marina and the creation of space for social and cultural activities, hospital and educational centre as well as green areas and walkways.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said “the additional estimated financial benefits for the area, apart from the creation of new job opportunities, are expected to surpass €120 million annually after the completion of the project”.

The redevelopment was assigned to the consortium Eldeman Holding BV and Alexandrou Corprorate Services Ltd.

“The [transport] ministry will be present and a close collaborator in their long-term project,” Karousos said.

Plans for expanding and privatising the Larnaca marina have been plagued by years of delays and failure to find investors.

Back in 2010 the government struck a deal with Zenon Consortium for a €700 million project to transform both the existing port and marina. The consortium failed to raise the necessary funds even though the government extended the deadline up to 20 times until 2015 when the deal fell through.

Much of the blame then fell on the recession and the 2013 banking crisis.

Previous articleProperty sales top 1,000 in October
Next articleSharp rise in new homes construction

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CYPRUS WEATHER FORECAST

EURO EXCHANGE RATES

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1167
RUB
0.0111
CNY
0.1286
CHF
0.9255

TOP STORIES

Golden passports scheme ‘irrevocably terminated’

Investor Centre Elias Hazou -
The controversial Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) scheme is "definitively and irrevocably terminated", Interior Minister Nicos Nouris assured MPs on Monday, but lawmakers insisted that does not...
Read more

Conor O’Dwyer arrested outside AG’s office

Legal Matters Jonathan Shkurko -
A British man who has been involved in a long and exhausting property dispute in Cyprus that lasted over 15 years, was arrested on...
Read more

Sharp rise in new homes construction

Property Statistics Nigel Howarth -
There was a sharp rise in the number of building permits authorised in August for the construction of new homes according to official statistics...
Read more

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2020

you're currently offline