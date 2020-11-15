Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Tuesday 17th November 2020
Home Property Statistics Sharp rise in new homes construction
Property Statistics

Sharp rise in new homes construction

By Nigel Howarth
new homes under construction

There was a sharp rise in the number of building permits authorised in August for the construction of new homes according to official statistics released by the Cyprus Statistical Service.

In August 2020 a total of 523 building permits were authorised. The total value of these permits reached €192.1 million and the total area 147.6 thousand square metres.

The 523 permits were authorised for:

  • Residential buildings – 373
  • Non-residential buildings – 66
  • Community residences – 1
  • Civil engineering projects – 21
  • Division of plots of land – 52
  • Road construction – 10

Building permits for new homes

The 373 residential building permits authorised provided for the construction of 790 new homes. These comprised 311 single homes; an increase of 43.3% compared to the 217 authorised in the same period last year – and 479 multiple housing units including apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes; an increase of 55.5% compared to the 208 authorised in August 2019.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes
(Number of Dwellings)

Month 2019 (Dwellings) 2020 (Dwellings) Increase/Decrease %age Change
January 548 696 148 27.0%
February 576 680 104 18.1%
March 615 524 -91 -14.8%
April 742 339 -403 -54.3%
May 907 956 49 5.4%
June 812 976 470 20.2%
July 1,028 1,141
 113
 11.0%
August
 525
 790
 265
 50.5%
Totals 5,753 6,102 349 6.1%

Of those 790 new homes, 304 are destined for Limassol, 191 for Nicosia, 146 for Larnaca, 133 for Paphos and 16 for Famagusta.

Annual construction figures

A total of 4,416 building permits were authorised during the first eight months of 2020; a fall of 3.6% compared to 4,579 in the same period last year. Their total area fell by 7.2%, their total value fell by 19.1%. However, the number of permits authorised for the construction of new homes rose by 6.1%.

New home construction

The 3,228 residential building permits authorised during the period January to August 2020 provided for the construction of 6,102 new homes; 2,175 in Nicosia, 2,059 in Limassol, 784 in Larnaca, 707 in Paphos and 377 in Famagusta.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.

Previous articleLarnaca port & marina project gets green light
Next articleConor O’Dwyer arrested outside AG’s office

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CYPRUS WEATHER FORECAST

EURO EXCHANGE RATES

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1167
RUB
0.0111
CNY
0.1286
CHF
0.9255

TOP STORIES

Golden passports scheme ‘irrevocably terminated’

Investor Centre Elias Hazou -
The controversial Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) scheme is "definitively and irrevocably terminated", Interior Minister Nicos Nouris assured MPs on Monday, but lawmakers insisted that does not...
Read more

Conor O’Dwyer arrested outside AG’s office

Legal Matters Jonathan Shkurko -
A British man who has been involved in a long and exhausting property dispute in Cyprus that lasted over 15 years, was arrested on...
Read more

Sharp rise in new homes construction

Property Statistics Nigel Howarth -
There was a sharp rise in the number of building permits authorised in August for the construction of new homes according to official statistics...
Read more

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2020

you're currently offline