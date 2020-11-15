Sharp rise in new homes construction

There was a sharp rise in the number of building permits authorised in August for the construction of new homes according to official statistics released by the Cyprus Statistical Service.
In August 2020 a total of 523 building permits were authorised. The total value of these permits reached €192.1 million and the total area 147.6 thousand square metres.
The 523 permits were authorised for:
- Residential buildings – 373
- Non-residential buildings – 66
- Community residences – 1
- Civil engineering projects – 21
- Division of plots of land – 52
- Road construction – 10
Building permits for new homes
The 373 residential building permits authorised provided for the construction of 790 new homes. These comprised 311 single homes; an increase of 43.3% compared to the 217 authorised in the same period last year – and 479 multiple housing units including apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes; an increase of 55.5% compared to the 208 authorised in August 2019.
Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes
(Number of Dwellings)
|Month
|2019 (Dwellings)
|2020 (Dwellings)
|Increase/Decrease
|%age Change
|January
|548
|696
|148
|27.0%
|February
|576
|680
|104
|18.1%
|March
|615
|524
|-91
|-14.8%
|April
|742
|339
|-403
|-54.3%
|May
|907
|956
|49
|5.4%
|June
|812
|976
|470
|20.2%
|July
|1,028
|1,141
|113
|11.0%
|August
|525
|790
|265
|50.5%
|Totals
|5,753
|6,102
|349
|6.1%
Of those 790 new homes, 304 are destined for Limassol, 191 for Nicosia, 146 for Larnaca, 133 for Paphos and 16 for Famagusta.
Annual construction figures
A total of 4,416 building permits were authorised during the first eight months of 2020; a fall of 3.6% compared to 4,579 in the same period last year. Their total area fell by 7.2%, their total value fell by 19.1%. However, the number of permits authorised for the construction of new homes rose by 6.1%.
New home construction
The 3,228 residential building permits authorised during the period January to August 2020 provided for the construction of 6,102 new homes; 2,175 in Nicosia, 2,059 in Limassol, 784 in Larnaca, 707 in Paphos and 377 in Famagusta.
According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.