Sharp rise in new homes construction

There was a sharp rise in the number of building permits authorised in August for the construction of new homes according to official statistics released by the Cyprus Statistical Service.

In August 2020 a total of 523 building permits were authorised. The total value of these permits reached €192.1 million and the total area 147.6 thousand square metres.

The 523 permits were authorised for:

Residential buildings – 373

– 373 Non-residential buildings – 66

– 66 Community residences – 1

– 1 Civil engineering projects – 21

– 21 Division of plots of land – 52

– 52 Road construction – 10

Building permits for new homes

The 373 residential building permits authorised provided for the construction of 790 new homes. These comprised 311 single homes; an increase of 43.3% compared to the 217 authorised in the same period last year – and 479 multiple housing units including apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes; an increase of 55.5% compared to the 208 authorised in August 2019.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes

(Number of Dwellings)

Month 2019 (Dwellings) 2020 (Dwellings) Increase/Decrease %age Change January 548 696 148 27.0% February 576 680 104 18.1% March 615 524 -91 -14.8% April 742 339 -403 -54.3% May 907 956 49 5.4% June 812 976 470 20.2% July 1,028 1,141

113

11.0%

August

525

790

265

50.5%

Totals 5,753 6,102 349 6.1%

Of those 790 new homes, 304 are destined for Limassol, 191 for Nicosia, 146 for Larnaca, 133 for Paphos and 16 for Famagusta.

Annual construction figures

A total of 4,416 building permits were authorised during the first eight months of 2020; a fall of 3.6% compared to 4,579 in the same period last year. Their total area fell by 7.2%, their total value fell by 19.1%. However, the number of permits authorised for the construction of new homes rose by 6.1%.

New home construction

The 3,228 residential building permits authorised during the period January to August 2020 provided for the construction of 6,102 new homes; 2,175 in Nicosia, 2,059 in Limassol, 784 in Larnaca, 707 in Paphos and 377 in Famagusta.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.