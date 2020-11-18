Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Sunday 22nd November 2020
Home Articles The bottom has fallen out of luxury real estate
ArticlesInvestor Centre

The bottom has fallen out of luxury real estate

By Panos Danos
Luxury real estate in Limassol, Cyprus
One of the many hi-rise luxury real estate developments in Limassol

Luxury real estate may see a dramatic downturn next year, as the Cyprus Investment Program is no longer available to foreign investors, plus the pandemic has made market conditions even worse.

A bad taste left by Al Jazeera videos pushed the retreat by foreign buyers further and may send prices spiralling to 2013 era levels.

Foreign buyers – who have helped fuel the push in premium homes and high-rise building apartments (mainly in Limassol and Paphos) – are on the wane.

According to DANOS International Property Consultants and Valuers, the volume of foreign purchases will see a sharp drop in 2021.

The reasons include limits on taking cash out of foreign countries, anti-corruption laws taking effect, market saturation, rising property prices, the lack of citizenship incentive and concern about the stability of the EU economy, market and political situation.

The Limassol real estate market should slow significantly as sale volumes across the town are expected to fall by at least 25%.

The average price for a high-rise tower apartment is expected to fall in the last quarter of this year and continue falling in 2021, as well.

If you look around Limassol at all these, 15-28 storey modern towers with starting prices at €6,000 per square metre for a luxury apartment, people living in Limassol, are not buying them.

Real estate sales in Paphos and Larnaca will also feel an impact.

Prices will also slow down for these locations due to multiple reasons, and again, mainly, because the interest from abroad has dried up significantly.

The driver of the Cyprus real estate business has mainly been Russia and China, with 35% of real estate business done in Limassol, historically coming from foreign investment.

If you look at the real estate market, we had a tremendous number of buyers who came in because of the Cyprus Investment Program and prices were down.

Now prices are much higher, both absolutely and due to previous demand.

Then there is European and USA political instability.

Also, because of the pandemic – economic uncertainty, we are seeing people in Cyprus, selling their property to save money or simply to pay back their bank debts.

It is serious – people can’t rely on their business for enough income.

That has probably been the greatest impact.

Then you have the Turkish occupation and provocations making a big impact on uncertainty.

In the current financial and political climate, Cyprus is viewed as not being as stable as it once was.

One source of funding for a percentage of buyers was “questionable money”.

With the gradual enforcement of legislation, however, forced identification of buyers in areas with many all-cash transactions that raised questions about money laundering led to a significant deterioration of “dodgy” buyers.

In real estate, there was the ability to protect the identity of the owner, but only when done for legitimate reasons.

For example, a celebrity might not want to attract crowds of gawkers. But now, even in those cases, the government insists on knowing the ultimate buyer.

For now, when it comes to upscale real estate, many properties that once would have attracted buyers shall sit empty until market conditions settle, a COVID-19 vaccine is available, and the Turkish provocations resolved peacefully.

About the author

Panos Danos is the CEO of DANOS An Alliance of BNP Paribas Real Estate, member of the Cyprus Valuers board of directors.

Previous articleGolden passports scheme ‘irrevocably terminated’

RELATED ARTICLES

2 COMMENTS

  1. Some good news at last! Many hard working, decent people have been tricked, lied to and subjected to all manner of underhand dealings from the developers, the legal system and judiciary in this corrupt country. With the power of the internet and social media they are at long last being found out. Twitter campaigns have recently highlighted the 3rd world misogynistic attitude when dealing with a British rape victim and the many rapes before.

    Justice abroad are on the case and appealing the decision handed down by the judiciary.

    Sadly the honest, good people of the country will suffer as the economy continues to sink, sink, sink!

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CYPRUS WEATHER FORECAST

EURO EXCHANGE RATES

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1205
RUB
0.0111
CNY
0.1285
CHF
0.9259

TOP STORIES

Sharp rise in new homes construction

Property Statistics Nigel Howarth -
There was a sharp rise in the number of building permits authorised in August for the construction of new homes according to official statistics...
Read more

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2020

you're currently offline