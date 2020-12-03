Property sales slump 20 per cent

Following the termination of the Citizen-by-Investment (aka Golden Passport) scheme at the start of the month in the aftermath of Al Jazeera Cyprus Papers, property sales fell by a fifth in November compared with the same month last year.
In November 2020 a total of 723 contracts for the sale of property were deposited at Land Registry offices across the island compared to 907 in November 2019; a all of 20%, which followed monthly increases of 14% in September and 31% in October.
With the exception of Famagusta and Nicosia, where sales rose by 6% and 4% respectively, they fell in the remaining three districts.
The two districts most popular with overseas investors took the full brunt of the fall with sales in Paphos falling 51% and sales in Limassol falling 23%. Property sales in Larnaca fell by 7%.
Total Property Sale Contracts – 2019/2020 Comparison
|District
|Year
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|Nicosia
|2019
|161
|194
|131
|169
|213
|145
|174
|103
|137
|183
|208
|180
|2020
|197
|178
|139
|38
|100
|178
|251
|157
|195
|227
|217
|Famagusta
|2019
|53
|48
|45
|96
|87
|43
|49
|30
|40
|50
|48
|64
|2020
|50
|47
|41
|10
|28
|56
|60
|39
|59
|80
|51
|Larnaca
|2019
|114
|125
|118
|140
|173
|102
|157
|93
|102
|160
|122
|162
|2020
|147
|118
|106
|24
|59
|109
|131
|87
|117
|153
|113
|Limassol
|2019
|251
|256
|287
|428
|546
|219
|286
|196
|240
|228
|296
|284
|2020
|180
|225
|143
|72
|112
|202
|254
|193
|253
|402
|227
|Paphos
|2019
|187
|211
|185
|224
|404
|205
|230
|166
|173
|192
|233
|220
|2020
|168
|171
|81
|72
|120
|101
|129
|85
|162
|202
|115
|Totals
|2019
|766
|834
|766
|1057
|1423
|714
|896
|588
|662
|813
|907
|910
|2020
|742
|739
|510
|216
|419
|646
|825
|561
|786
|1,064
|723
Total property sales – year to date
In the first eleven months of 2020 property sales are down by 24% compared to the same period in 2019.
While sales in Nicosia have risen slightly (3%) compared to the numbers sold during the same period last year, other districts have yet to return to 2019 levels.
Sales in Paphos are down 42% and 30% in Limassol, while sales in Larnaca and Famagusta and are down 17% and 12% respectively.
The Department of Lands and Surveys has yet to publish a breakdown of the figures showing domestic and foreign sales. We’ll bring you the figures as soon as they’re published.