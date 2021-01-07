Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Saturday 9th January 2021
Home Property Sales Property sales fall at year end
Property Sales

Property sales fall at year end

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus property sales statistics

Cyprus ended the year with property sales falling by 19 per cent in December compared with December 2019 following the abandonment of the Citizen-by-Investment (aka Golden Passport) Scheme in early November.

During the month a total of 737 contracts for the sale of property were deposited at Land Registry offices across the island compared to 910 in December 2019 according to the Department of Lands and Surveys.

Sales fell in all districts with the hardest hit being the two districts most popular with overseas investors; Paphos, where sales fell 33% and Limassol, where they fell by 24%. Meanwhile, sales in Larnaca fell by 19% and sales in both Famagusta and Nicosia fell by 2%.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2019/2020 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Nicosia 2019 161 194 131 169 213 145 174 103 137 183 208 180
2020 197 178 139 38 100 178 251 157 195 227 217 177
Famagusta 2019 53 48 45 96 87 43 49 30 40 50 48 64
2020 50 47 41 10 28 56 60 39 59 80 51 63
Larnaca 2019 114 125 118 140 173 102 157 93 102 160 122 162
2020 147 118 106 24 59 109 131 87 117 153 113 132
Limassol 2019 251 256 287 428 546 219 286 196 240 228 296 284
2020 180 225 143 72 112 202 254 193 253 402 227 217
Paphos 2019 187 211 185 224 404 205 230 166 173 192 233 220
2020 168 171 81 72 120 101 129 85 162 202 115 148
Totals 2019 766 834 766 1057 1423 714 896 588 662 813 907 910
2020 742 739 510 216 419 646 825 561 786 1,064 723 737

Annual property sales

The total number of property sales in 2020 fell 23% compared to 2019 with Nicosia being the only district where sales actually rose (by 3%.)

Sales in Paphos fell 41% and sales in Limassol fell 29%, while sales in Larnaca and Famagusta fell by 17% and 11% respectively.

During 2020, Limassol reported the highest number of property sales (2480) followed by Nicosia (2054), Paphos (1554), Larnaca (1296) and finally Famagusta (584).

Cyprus property sales 2019 2020

The Department of Lands and Surveys has yet to publish a breakdown of the figures showing domestic and foreign sales. We’ll bring you the figures as soon as they’re published.

Previous articleLax oversight let alleged cheats get Cyprus passport
Next articleFall in property sales hits all market segments

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CYPRUS WEATHER FORECAST

EURO EXCHANGE RATES

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1097
RUB
0.0110
CNY
0.1263
CHF
0.9237

TOP STORIES

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2020