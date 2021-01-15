Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Saturday 16th January 2021
Home Property Statistics Small rise in building new homes
Property Statistics

Small rise in building new homes

By Nigel Howarth
new homes under construction

There was a small rise in the number of building permits authorised for building new homes in October 2020 compared to the same month in the previous year according to official statistics published on Wednesday.

During October 2020 a total of 583 building permits were authorised by the municipal authorities and the district administration offices. The total value of these permits reached €279.4 million and their total area 239.3 thousand square metres.

The 583 permits were authorised for:

  • Residential buildings – 416
  • Community residences – 1
  • Non-residential buildings – 86
  • Civil engineering projects – 27
  • Division of plots of land – 43
  • Road construction – 10

Building permits for new homes

The 416 residential building permits authorised provided for the construction of 903 new homes. These comprised 227 single homes; a fall of 5% compared to the 327 authorised in the same period last year – and 676 multiple housing units including apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes; an increase of 33.9% compared to the 505 authorised in October 2019.

Of those 903 new homes, 459 are destined for Limassol, 245 for Nicosia, 99 for Larnaca, 86 for Paphos and 14 for Famagusta.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes
(Number of Dwellings)

Month 2019 (Dwellings) 2020 (Dwellings) Increase/Decrease %age Change
January 548 696 148 27.0%
February 576 680 104 18.1%
March 615 524 -91 -14.8%
April 742 339 -403 -54.3%
May 907 956 49 5.4%
June 812 976 470 20.2%
July 1,028 1,141
 113
 11.0%
August
 525
 790
 265
 50.5%
September
 1,114
 704
 -410
 -36.8%
October
 744
 903
 159
 21.4%
Totals 6,867 7,709 98 1.3%

Annual construction figures

A total of 5,689 building permits were authorised during the first ten months of 2020; a fall of 3.0% compared to 5,894 authorised during the same period in 2019. Their total area fell by 9.8%, their total value fell by 24.3%, while the number of new homes increased by 1.3%.

New home construction

The 4,118 residential building permits authorised during the period January to October 2020 provided for the construction of 7,709 new homes; 2,714 in Limassol, 2,707 in Nicosia, 970 in Larnaca, 847 in Paphos and 471 in Famagusta.

While Famagusta, Nicosia and have seen an increase in the number of new homes, numbers have fallen in the Limassol and Paphos.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.

Previous articleBuying property in Cyprus and visiting post Brexit

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CYPRUS WEATHER FORECAST

EURO EXCHANGE RATES

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1249
RUB
0.0113
CNY
0.1277
CHF
0.9288

TOP STORIES

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2020