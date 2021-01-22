Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Friday 22nd January 2021
What is a property boundary dispute?

By Elizabeth Michael
Encroachment into neighbouring property

A property boundary dispute normally arises between registered owners when ownership of a section of a common boundary or an entire common boundary is contested.

Although the Department of Lands & Surveys in Cyprus maintains all relevant title maps and documentation indicating the ownership of property boundaries in Cyprus, boundary disputes nevertheless do arise, usually resulting in possible asset value depletion and an adverse financial impact.

In accordance with Law Cap.224, Section 58, an application needs to be made to the Director of the Department of Lands & Surveys to carry out a local inspection of the property boundary and to make a final decision to resolve the dispute. The Department of Lands & Surveys’ requirements for the settlement of the boundary dispute is that for one of the neighbouring properties to hold a title (developed on a plan drafted by the Director of Lands and Surveys) and that the dispute in question should not have been decided by the Director in the past.

The Department of Lands & Surveys will instruct the Land Surveyor/Technician Engineer of the Department to undertake the survey and place the land markings to show the precise line of the boundary. If any of the parties disagree with the Director’s decision, an appeal can be lodged with the relevant District Court in which the property is located within thirty (30) days from the date of the decision. The Court will then decide as to whether to uphold or overturn the Department of Lands & Surveys’ decision.

Nevertheless, it is always preferable for the disputing parties to attempt to negotiate an amicable settlement of the boundary line themselves by either not removing the registered common boundary or by readjusting the boundary. All the same, it is important to note that the Director of the Department of Lands & Surveys is still obligated under the law to issue a decision even if the dispute has been resolved amicably between the parties.

The Director is duty-bound to resolve all dispute applications made between parties in accordance with Law Cap. 224, Section 58 and to make a definitive decision on all boundary disputes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The author


Elizabeth Michael
Michael Kyprianou Advocates & Legal Consultants

