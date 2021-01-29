Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Sunday 31st January 2021
Limni bay golf resort project cancelled

By Nigel Howarth
Earlier today, the company Limni Resorts and Golf Courses, part of the Shacolas Group, announced that it does not intend to proceed with the controversial Limni Bay project.

In a statement to the Cyprus Stock exchange, the company said:

“The Public Company Cyprus Limni Resorts and Golfcourses Plc, wishes to inform the investing public the following:

In view of the disposal of the property in the area of Limni, Polis Chrysochous, an area that covered the licenses issued for the creation of two golf courses and other developments, our Company does not intend to proceed with the development of the ‘Limni Bay’ project.

The Company is assessing the possibility of utilizing and developing remaining immovable property belonging to the Company, part of which is located in Limni, as well as in the areas of Kinoussa and Lysos, with a total area of approximately 300,000 sq.m.”

Implementation efforts by the company date back to 2008, but the project faced many obstacles from environmental groups and organisations. In 2014 the European Commission launched an infringement case against Cyprus, following a complaint filed in light of the sea turtle nesting beaches of Chrysochous bay.

Limni bay is considered a major nesting site for the Mediterranean Loggerhead sea turtle (Caretta caretta), which is an endangered species, along with the Green Turtle (Chelonia mydas) which nests in the Lara/Toxeftra area of the Akamas Peninsula.

Major sources of concern were the cumulative effects of lighting impact and human disturbance on the turtles, which were inevitable if the development went ahead.

The now abandoned Limni Bay resort project foresaw the construction of two 18-hole golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus and Gary Place, two clubhouses, a 160-room luxury hotel, 800 villas and other housing units, leisure facilities, bicycle routes and a historical and cultural heritage museum.

