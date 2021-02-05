Difficult start for 2021 as overseas sales fall

It looks as though 2021 could be a difficult year with a steep fall in property sales to the overseas market in January according to official statistics from the Department of Lands & Surveys.

January saw a fall in sales to the overseas market of 48% compared to the same month last year, with sales falling all district with the exception of Nicosia (the capital) where sales rose by 16%.

Paphos, the most popular place for British buyers, was hardest hit with sales down 65% compared to January 2020, while sales in Larnaca fell by 62%. Meanwhile sales in Famagusta and Limassol were down 43% and 30% respectively.

The cancellation of the Cyprus ‘Golden Passport‘ scheme in the wake of the Al Jazeera exposé and the COVID pandemic are taking their toll.

We’ve also received reports that some Britons are having difficulties getting loans from Cypriot banks to fund their purchase, possibly as a result of BREXIT as the banks can no longer pursue Brits who default on their loan repayments using ‘EU Enforcement Orders‘.

Total Overseas Property Sale Contracts – 2020/2021 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2020 19 23 15 9 17 11 21 14 21 37 21 20 2021 22 Famagusta 2020 40 29 25 4 20 13 31 30 29 22 21 38 2021 23 Larnaca 2020 71 54 50 11 31 38 59 36 42 52 31 47 2021 27 Limassol 2020 82 89 67 49 39 52 71 51 80 137 88 59 2021 56 Paphos 2020 113 142 55 51 89 83 87 68 88 118 91 84 2021 40 Totals 2020 325 337 212 124 196 197 269 199 260 366 252 248 2021 168

Overseas sales to EU citizens

Property sales to the EU segment of the overseas property market fell 36% in January compared to January 2020 with only Nicosia improving on the number of sale (up 67%.)

Sales in Larnaca were down 67%, sales in Paphos were down 45% and sales in Limassol and Famagusta were down 36% and 17% respectively.

Foreign (EU) Property Sale Contracts – 2020/2021 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2020 9 12 9 3 10 7 16 11 14 16 15 17 2021 15

Famagusta 2020 6 14 10 3 4 9 28 9 6 11 12 12 2021 5 Larnaca 2020 21 13 11 0 3 6 19 17 14 14 10 19 2021 7 Limassol 2020 28 30 11 12 14 15 28 12 39 33 28 25 2021 18 Paphos 2020 40 60 25 24 21 18 44 32 49 42 59 54 2021 22 Totals 2020 104 129 66 42 52 55 135 81 122 116 124 127 2021 67

Sales to non-EU citizens

Property sales to the non-EU segment of the overseas property market fell 54% in January compared to the same month last year with sales falling in all districts.

Paphos took the hardest hit once again with sales down 75%. Sales in Larnaca were down 60%, while sales in Famagusta were down 47% and sales in both Nicosia and Limassol were down 30%.

Foreign (Non-EU) Property Sale Contracts – 2020/2021 Comparison