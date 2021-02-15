Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Monday 15th February 2021
Cyprus Property News logo
Home Non-Performing Loans Bad bank would reduce debt mountain
Non-Performing LoansProperty News

Bad bank would reduce debt mountain

By Kyriacos Kiliaris
Bad Bank Bench

Economists have welcomed the idea of creating a state-owned bad bank to help the banking system offload toxic loans to focus on supporting a battered economy post-pandemic.

Bank of Cyprus Financial Research director Ioannis Tirkides told the Financial Mirror, there is no better time to table such an idea as the Cypriot economy is going through a crisis which, inevitably, will create more unserviceable debt.

“The Cypriot economy was already going through a transitional period with banks trying to offload non-performing loans (NPLs) accumulated over the past year when it was struck by COVID.

“This combination will bring about a bigger impact than any other recession,” argued Tirkides.

He said acquiring bad debt is part of doing business, but circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic do not allow banks to deal with it as they would in a normal transition.

He argued that getting rid of bad debt is an inevitable part of renewing the banking system in a time of crisis.

“Having a healthy banking system is the basis of having a healthy economy.”

Tirkides said the government needs to step in as bad debt is no longer manageable for banks.

“We launched into the new year with new restrictions and lockdowns, which will take their toll as businesses and households will struggle to pay off loans.

“Of course, Cyprus has a lot riding on tourism, hoping that arrivals will recover in 2021, but the truth of the matter is that it might take the industry up to eight years to fully recover,” argued Tirkides.

The economist said tourism sector businesses were the best in bringing down their NPL to debt ratio from 60% to just 10% in the past years.

“This may no longer be the case as, tourism stakeholders will find themselves in a tight spot, taking them some years to get out of”.

“So, the state is justified in stepping in and creating a bad bank with public money to save the banking system.”

He underlined that stepping in, does not mean rescuing all businesses and borrowers in trouble, it has to be a slow and organic process of restructuring the banking system, in line with EU guidelines.

What makes a good bad bank?

Tirkides said the government’s intention should be to bail out the system and the economy, not necessarily to make money.

“However, for such an endeavour to be successful, assets purchased by the bad bank have to be at a low price for it to be viable.

“It will have to introduce the right legal and governance framework, ensuring that the bank will perform, free from any interventions.”

University of Cyprus economics professor Sofronis Clerides told the Financial Mirror for a bad bank to succeed, good management and transparency are key.

“Such an institution will have to work with transparency and include the private sector to ensure that best practice is followed,” argued Clerides.

The UCY professor said economists are concerned over the framework of the bad bank.

Initial statements made by the Finance Minister hinted at the bad bank being part of the government’s social policies.

“Authorities will need to be very careful when designing the framework for the bad bank, making sure not to confuse its role with that of the state.

“Social and welfare policies are the job of the state. A bad bank should be there to manage toxic assets. The state has other tools such as the ESTIA scheme to carry out social policies.”

The economist said a good, bad bank requires a surplus of skill and infrastructure investment.

“The government’s proposed choice of KEDIPES, the Cyprus Asset Management Company, seems at the very least, to be logical in this context.

“KEDIPES has been involved in distressed asset management for some time, so some part of the requisite skill set has already been acquired.”

Clerides said the government should intervene to resolve the issue of the NPL burden on the banking system but will also need to ensure it does not transfer the risk to taxpayers.

“With transferring the toxic assets to a bad bank, the risk will be transferred to the investors, thus keeping deposits in banks safe from a future bail-in.

“However, if the investor is the state, then assets should be bought at a very low price, ensuring that the taxpayer’s money will not be wasted.”

Nationalize banks

Economist and MP for the Independent Movement, Anna Theologou told the Financial Mirror Cyprus would be better off if it nationalized the banks.

“We are trying to resolve an ageing problem since the 2013 crisis with no innovative ideas tabled.

“The idea of a bad bank was tabled back in 2013 but authorities pushed it aside. Why would you want to do it now?”

Theologou argued it would make more sense to nationalise banks with a large Non-Performing Exposure rather than bailing them out once more.

“A bad bank will be called to take on toxic assets worth billions. For a bad bank to be able to do this, the state would have to back the endeavour with guarantees worth more than the banks themselves.

“The two largest banks in Cyprus have a combined worth of €650 mln.”

She argued that nationalizing banks would be more profitable than bailing them out.

“The state has already backed KEDIPES with €8 bln while the entity has only been able to recover €650 mln through assets managed.”

Previous articleDevelopers want more from residency scheme

RELATED ARTICLES

Property News

Developers want more from residency scheme

Editorial -
Following the collapse of the Cyprus Citizenship for Investment Scheme, developers of large projects urge the government to make the residency programme "more functional and easily accessible". The Association of Large Investment Projects (ALIP) and the Land and Building Developers Association (LBDA) have sent a letter to the foreign and interior ministers with suggestions to make the permanent residency programme (PRP) more attractive to foreign investors. The move comes after the government scrapped the discredited 'golden passports' scheme back in November that was essentially linked to luxury real estate purchases. In their joint letter, the ALIP and the LBDA argue that scrapping the CIS program combined with the blow the economy has suffered from COVID-19, highlights the need to attract new investments. Urging for an immediate review of existing programs and measures, the two business groups urged authorities to rethink the PRP. They argue that Cyprus needs to update its foreign residency framework to be competitive with similar programs running in other EU countries. Currently,...
Read more
Property News

New property sales tax payable by the vendor

Elias Hazou -
The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a law levying a 0.4 per cent tax on all sales of immovable property, the proceeds of which to go toward supporting Greek Cypriot refugees. The legislative proposal, passed by a unanimous vote in the plenum, aims to compensate refugees for their inability to possess, have access to, or otherwise gainfully use their land in the north. It provides for a tax on any sale/transfer of real estate, as well as on the transfer of shares in a company where that company owns immovable property or where the transfer of the shares results in the buyer taking control of the corporation or exploiting the immovable property in question. The levy is payable by the seller of the property. The funds raised will go into a fund managed by the Central Agency for the Equal Distribution of Burdens, the state agency tasked with assisting refugees of the 1974 war. Speaking on the House floor, ruling Disy leader Averof...
Read more
Non-Performing Loans

NAMA Mia! Here We Go Again (reprised)

Nigel Howarth -
The Cyprus government is looking to establish a 'bad bank' or NAMA (National Asset Management Agency) by transforming the Cyprus Asset Management Company (KEPIDES). A NAMA is not a new idea. It was one of the proposals put forward in the leaked 2012 Memorandum of Understanding between Cyprus and the Troika of international lenders (IMF, ECB and EU.) The Troika proposed that a Cyprus Asset Management Company (CAMC) would 'buy' non-performing and non-core assets at their real (long term) economic value and its objective would be to maximize the recovery value of those assets over the medium term. But the proposal wasn't progressed at the time because the Cyprus government didn't have the financial resources to set up a 'bad bank' or the funds needed to purchase non-performing assets. Fast forward to April 2015 when Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said that he considered a bad bank "useful" but there are a number of unanswered questions on how it would be funded, adding that...
Read more
Non-Performing Loans

Plans to create ‘bad bank’ for non-performing loans

Editorial -
The government has set in motion plans to create a 'bad bank' to relieve the Cyprus banking system of an excess of Non-Performing loans, confirmed Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides. In an interview with Phileleftheros newspaper, he said the bad bank will essentially be established to buy the bad loans and other risky assets of Cyprus financial institutions. The idea is that Cypriot banks holding significant nonperforming assets will sell these holdings to the bad bank. By transferring such assets to the bad bank, Cyprus banks can clear their balance sheets of a combined €10 billion in toxic loans. In the interview, Petrides said the government's 'bad bank' proposal is an ambitious project which will support borrowers who defaulted on their mortgages, to keep their homes. The plan is to transform the Cyprus Asset Management Company (KEDIPES), a former Co-op subsidiary set up to handle its risky assets following the bank's takeover by Hellenic Bank in 2018. "We are currently at an advanced stage of preparing...
Read more
Investment

Limni bay golf resort project cancelled

Nigel Howarth -
Earlier today, the company Limni Resorts and Golf Courses, part of the Shacolas Group, announced that it does not intend to proceed with the controversial Limni Bay project. In a statement to the Cyprus Stock exchange, the company said: "The Public Company Cyprus Limni Resorts and Golfcourses Plc, wishes to inform the investing public the following: In view of the disposal of the property in the area of Limni, Polis Chrysochous, an area that covered the licenses issued for the creation of two golf courses and other developments, our Company does not intend to proceed with the development of the 'Limni Bay' project. The Company is assessing the possibility of utilizing and developing remaining immovable property belonging to the Company, part of which is located in Limni, as well as in the areas of Kinoussa and Lysos, with a total area of approximately 300,000 sq.m." Implementation efforts by the company date back to 2008, but the project faced many obstacles from environmental groups and...
Read more
Property News

Cyprus to expand mortgage relief scheme

Staff Reporter -
Cyprus is looking into ways of expanding a relief scheme subsidising borrowers with toxic mortgages to cover borrowers who failed to make the first cut, as they were found unviable. Acting government spokesperson Panayiotis Sentonas said on Wednesday that Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides has been tasked by the cabinet to draft a plan for borrowers who were rejected by a state-backed mortgage relief scheme after their loans became toxic. The homeowner rescue scheme, known as ESTIA was introduced by the government to help loan repayments of defaulted borrowers with non-performing loans up until September 30, 2017. The plan was launched in September 2019 in an attempt to reduce Cyprus' bad debt mountain. The scheme only covers vulnerable borrowers whose market value of their home does not exceed €350,000, thought to be viable under loan restructuring with the government contributing to monthly instalments. In comments to reporters following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Sentonas said the new scheme could involve a higher debt write-down, or...
Read more

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1462
RUB
0.0112
CNY
0.1276
CHF
0.9255

Top Stories

NAMA Mia! Here We Go Again (reprised)

Non-Performing Loans Nigel Howarth -
The Cyprus government is looking to establish a 'bad bank' or NAMA (National Asset Management Agency) by transforming the Cyprus Asset Management Company (KEPIDES). A...

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021