Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Sunday 21st February 2021
Cyprus Property News logo
Home Property News Government extends interest rate subsidy scheme
Property News

Government extends interest rate subsidy scheme

By Editorial
housing subsidy

The government has extended the interest rate subsidy scheme for housing and corporate loans until the end of 2021 and raised the ceilings for eligible loans for retail and corporate loans, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said on Friday, vowing that the government will utilise all EU tools in a bid to support households and businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are aware of market challenges and we heed the cries of our fellow citizens and we will continue to support them” Petrides said announcing the decision of the Council of Ministers, adding these decisions complement the disbursements of €200 million in one-off grants for approximately 30,000 businesses.

Decisions are in effect as of February 17 while corporate loans require the EU Commision’s approval on the basis of state aid rules.

Since the beginning of the scheme in March 2020, the Finance Minister noted, a total of 2,339 housing loans with a value of €301 million received state subsidy, while 339 corporate loans with a total value of €87 million were approved under the scheme.

“I personally expect that following the extension until end-2021 and the increase in the (eligible) loan-ceilings the value of subsidised loans by the end of the year will exceed €1 billion,” Petrides said.

Under the decisions by the Council of Ministers, the ceiling for loans for house purchase rises to €400,000 from €300,000. The scheme provides for subsidy of interest of 1.5% for four years.

Petrides said that borrowers who already received a loan under the current scheme can apply to receive subsidy for up to €400,000.

“These schemes have assisted our fellow citizens which decided to proceed with a house purchase,” Petrides said noting the scheme has played decisive role in their decision to secure a loan amid the pandemic.

Furthermore, the Cabinet decided to significantly increase the ceilings of eligible loans following the respective increases by the European Union rules.

The ceiling for corporate loans of self-employed persons rose to €1.8 million from €800,000 while loans for companies operating in fisheries rose to €270,000 from €120,000 and the ceiling for loans for companies or self-employed persons that operate in the primary production of agricultural products rose to €250,000 from €100,000.

“The ceilings have more than doubled as set out by the EU and we opted to provide the highest possible subsidy as we believe that this will assist the business world to the highest degree,” Petrides said.

Under the scheme the interest rate will be subsidised up to 2% for the first two years for all businesses, while from the third until the fourth year the loan will by subsidised up to 2% for small and medium sized corporations and up to 1.5% for larger corporations.

Furthermore, the government decided to utilise different Euribor maturities for loans by the European Investment Bank, the Cyprus Entrepreneurship Fund and the European Guarantee Fund utilising one month, three, six or twelve-month Euribor instead of just six-month Euribor pricing.

Asked if the government intends to resubmit a state guarantee scheme for business loans, which the government has withdrawn following disagreement with the parliament, Petrides recalled he has sent letters notifying the political parties of the new government bill, noting however that he awaits their responses.

Replying to a question whether the increased interest rate subsidy scheme could substitute the state guarantee scheme, Petrides said he would rather that both schemes were in force.

© 1999-2021 Stockwatch LTD

Previous articleCyprus failing to enforce EU unfair practices laws

RELATED ARTICLES

Legal Matters

Cyprus failing to enforce EU unfair practices laws

Nigel Howarth -
News that the European Commission has sent a reasoned opinion to Cyprus for failing to properly implement and enforce EU law on unfair contract terms (Council Directive 93/13/EEC) and unfair commercial practices (Directive 2005/29/EC). The Commission opened this infringement case in 2013 based on a series of complaints from EU citizens who had bought real estate in Cyprus and had allegedly been misled by real estate developers, banks and lawyers. The Commission found that the Cypriot authorities were not effectively enforcing either of the two relevant EU Directives. In the framework of the infringement procedure, the Cypriot authorities responded constructively to several of the concerns raised by the Commission on the transposition and implementation of the two Directives. However, the matter has not been fully resolved so far; there are still no adequate and effective means in Cyprus to prevent the continued use of unfair terms in consumer contracts. The decisions of the Cypriot Consumer Protection Service are not enforceable and the Law...
Read more
Non-Performing Loans

Bad bank would reduce debt mountain

Kyriacos Kiliaris -
Economists have welcomed the idea of creating a state-owned bad bank to help the banking system offload toxic loans to focus on supporting a battered economy post-pandemic. Bank of Cyprus Financial Research director Ioannis Tirkides told the Financial Mirror, there is no better time to table such an idea as the Cypriot economy is going through a crisis which, inevitably, will create more unserviceable debt. "The Cypriot economy was already going through a transitional period with banks trying to offload non-performing loans (NPLs) accumulated over the past year when it was struck by COVID. "This combination will bring about a bigger impact than any other recession," argued Tirkides. He said acquiring bad debt is part of doing business, but circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic do not allow banks to deal with it as they would in a normal transition. He argued that getting rid of bad debt is an inevitable part of renewing the banking system in a time of crisis. "Having a healthy...
Read more
Property News

Developers want more from residency scheme

Editorial -
Following the collapse of the Cyprus Citizenship for Investment Scheme, developers of large projects urge the government to make the residency programme "more functional and easily accessible". The Association of Large Investment Projects (ALIP) and the Land and Building Developers Association (LBDA) have sent a letter to the foreign and interior ministers with suggestions to make the permanent residency programme (PRP) more attractive to foreign investors. The move comes after the government scrapped the discredited 'golden passports' scheme back in November that was essentially linked to luxury real estate purchases. In their joint letter, the ALIP and the LBDA argue that scrapping the CIS program combined with the blow the economy has suffered from COVID-19, highlights the need to attract new investments. Urging for an immediate review of existing programs and measures, the two business groups urged authorities to rethink the PRP. They argue that Cyprus needs to update its foreign residency framework to be competitive with similar programs running in other EU countries. Currently,...
Read more
Property News

New property sales tax payable by the vendor

Elias Hazou -
The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a law levying a 0.4 per cent tax on all sales of immovable property, the proceeds of which to go toward supporting Greek Cypriot refugees. The legislative proposal, passed by a unanimous vote in the plenum, aims to compensate refugees for their inability to possess, have access to, or otherwise gainfully use their land in the north. It provides for a tax on any sale/transfer of real estate, as well as on the transfer of shares in a company where that company owns immovable property or where the transfer of the shares results in the buyer taking control of the corporation or exploiting the immovable property in question. The levy is payable by the seller of the property. The funds raised will go into a fund managed by the Central Agency for the Equal Distribution of Burdens, the state agency tasked with assisting refugees of the 1974 war. Speaking on the House floor, ruling Disy leader Averof...
Read more
Non-Performing Loans

NAMA Mia! Here We Go Again (reprised)

Nigel Howarth -
The Cyprus government is looking to establish a 'bad bank' or NAMA (National Asset Management Agency) by transforming the Cyprus Asset Management Company (KEPIDES). A NAMA is not a new idea. It was one of the proposals put forward in the leaked 2012 Memorandum of Understanding between Cyprus and the Troika of international lenders (IMF, ECB and EU.) The Troika proposed that a Cyprus Asset Management Company (CAMC) would 'buy' non-performing and non-core assets at their real (long term) economic value and its objective would be to maximize the recovery value of those assets over the medium term. But the proposal wasn't progressed at the time because the Cyprus government didn't have the financial resources to set up a 'bad bank' or the funds needed to purchase non-performing assets. Fast forward to April 2015 when Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said that he considered a bad bank "useful" but there are a number of unanswered questions on how it would be funded, adding that...
Read more
Property News

New home construction steadies

Nigel Howarth -
Despite a fall in the number of building permits authorised for building new homes in November 2020 compared to the same month in 2019, annual numbers are steady according to official figures. During November 2020 a total of 686 building permits were authorised by the municipal authorities and the district administration offices. The total value of these permits reached €295.6 million and their total area 228.4 thousand square metres. The 686 permits were authorised for: Residential buildings – 485 Community residences – 3 Non-residential buildings – 86 Civil engineering projects – 51 Division of plots of land – 42 Road construction – 19 Building permits for new homes The 485 residential building permits authorised provided for the construction of 831 new homes. These comprised 353 single homes; a fall of 1.7% compared to the 359 authorised in the same period last year – and 132...
Read more

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1566
RUB
0.0111
CNY
0.1272
CHF
0.9208

Top Stories

Developers want more from residency scheme

Property News Editorial -
Following the collapse of the Cyprus Citizenship for Investment Scheme, developers of large projects urge the government to make the residency programme "more functional...

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021