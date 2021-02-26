Apartment prices highest in Limassol

A recent survey that compared apartment prices across the island concluded that the most expensive were in Limassol, followed by Nicosia, Larnaca, Paphos and Famagusta.

The cost-of-living survey, which was conducted by the Insider Magazine, looked at various price comparison websites to determine the average prices of city restaurants, supermarkets, monthly bills, sports and leisure expenses, rent and property purchase, transportation and tuition in nurseries and private schools.

Limassol proved to be the most expensive, mainly due to the high rents and the cost of buying an apartment. (In 2018 ‘Limassol for All’ staged a protest outside the Limassol District Administration office on Anexartisias Street against the high rents in the city.)

The full results of the cost-of-living survey may be found results on the Philenews website. Here’s a summary of their findings for property prices and rents:

Apartment purchase prices/sqm.

City centre

Nicosia € 1,500

Limassol € 2,883

Larnaca € 1,575

Paphos € 1,700

Famagusta (No data provided)

Outside the city centre

Nicosia € 1,233

Limassol € 2,011

Larnaca € 1,066

Paphos € 1,466

Famagusta (No data provided)

Apartment rental prices/month

One bedroom city centre apartment

Nicosia € 525.19

Limassol € 808.33

Larnaca € 532.14

Paphos € 401.33

Famagusta (No data provided)

One bedroom apartment outside the city centre

Nicosia € 444.23

Limassol € 671.96

Larnaca € 425.00

Paphos € 323.46

Famagusta (No data provided)

Three bedroom city centre apartment

Nicosia € 891.30

Limassol € 1,375.86

Larnaca € 923.29

Paphos € 687.50

Famagusta (No data provided)

Three bedroom apartment outside city centre

Nicosia € 774.79

Limassol € 1,134

Larnaca € 756.85

Paphos € 586.54

Famagusta (No data provided)

Conclusions

The survey concluded that the monthly cost of living (excluding rent) for a family of four was €2,620.98 in Limassol, €2,617 in Nicosia, €2,410.61 in Larnaca and €2,087.46 in Paphos.