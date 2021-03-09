Building permits authorised for 752 new homes

The construction of 752 new homes was authorised in December 2020 compared to the 1,107 authorised in December 2019 according to official statistics from the Cyprus Statistical Service; a fall of 32.1%.

Despite a small rise in the number of building permits, with 648 issued compared with 647 in December 2019, their total value fell by 60% and their total area by 44%.

The 648 building permits were authorised for the following:

Residential buildings – 462

– 462 Community residences -1

-1 Non-residential buildings – 98

– 98 Civil engineering projects – 21

– 21 Division of plots of land – 52

– 52 Road construction – 14

Building permits for new homes

The 462 residential permits provided for the construction of 752 new homes (dwellings). These comprised 279 single houses, a fall of 21.6% compared to the 356 authorised in December 2019, and 121 multiple housing units including apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes; a small increase of 0.8% compared to the 120 authorised in December 2019.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes

(Number of Dwellings)

Month 2019 (Dwellings) 2020 (Dwellings) Increase/Decrease %age Change January 548 696 148 27.0% February 576 680 104 18.1% March 615 524 -91 -14.8% April 742 339 -403 -54.3% May 907 956 49 5.4% June 812 976 470 20.2% July 1,028 1,141

113

11.0%

August

525

790

265

50.5%

September

1,114

704

-410

-36.8%

October

744

903

159

21.4%

November

909

831

-78

-8.6%

December

1,107

752

-355

-32.1%

Totals 9,627 9,292 -355 -3.5%

Of those 752 new homes, 326 are destined for Limassol, 253 for Nicosia, 84 for Larnaca, 78 for Paphos and 11 for Famagusta.

Annual figures

During 2020, 7,023 building permits were issued compared to 7,218 in 2019. The total value of these permits fell by 27.3%, their total area by 12.6% and the number of new homes fell by 3.5%.

The number of new homes destined for Nicosia, Paphos and Larnaca fell by 18.2%, 10.9% and 1.5% respectively, while the number rose by 36.6% in Famagusta and by 13.9% in Nicosia.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service “Building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.”

Further reading

Press release – Building Permits: December 2020