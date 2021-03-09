Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Wednesday 10th March 2021
Building permits authorised for 752 new homes

By Nigel Howarth
New Homes - Building Permits

The construction of 752 new homes was authorised in December 2020 compared to the 1,107 authorised in December 2019 according to official statistics from the Cyprus Statistical Service; a fall of 32.1%.

Despite a small rise in the number of building permits, with 648 issued compared with 647 in December 2019, their total value fell by 60% and their total area by 44%.

The 648 building permits were authorised for the following:

  • Residential buildings – 462
  • Community residences -1
  • Non-residential buildings – 98
  • Civil engineering projects – 21
  • Division of plots of land – 52
  • Road construction – 14

Building permits for new homes

The 462 residential permits provided for the construction of 752 new homes (dwellings). These comprised 279 single houses, a fall of 21.6% compared to the 356 authorised in December 2019, and 121 multiple housing units including apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes; a small increase of 0.8% compared to the 120 authorised in December 2019.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes
(Number of Dwellings)

Month 2019 (Dwellings) 2020 (Dwellings) Increase/Decrease %age Change
January 548 696 148 27.0%
February 576 680 104 18.1%
March 615 524 -91 -14.8%
April 742 339 -403 -54.3%
May 907 956 49 5.4%
June 812 976 470 20.2%
July 1,028 1,141
 113
 11.0%
August
 525
 790
 265
 50.5%
September
 1,114
 704
 -410
 -36.8%
October
 744
 903
 159
 21.4%
November
 909
 831
 -78
 -8.6%
December
 1,107
 752
 -355
 -32.1%
Totals 9,627 9,292 -355 -3.5%

Of those 752 new homes, 326 are destined for Limassol, 253 for Nicosia, 84 for Larnaca, 78 for Paphos and 11 for Famagusta.

Annual figures

During 2020, 7,023 building permits were issued compared to 7,218 in 2019. The total value of these permits fell by 27.3%, their total area by 12.6% and the number of new homes fell by 3.5%.

The number of new homes destined for Nicosia, Paphos and Larnaca fell by 18.2%, 10.9% and 1.5% respectively, while the number rose by 36.6% in Famagusta and by 13.9% in Nicosia.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service “Building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.”

Further reading

Press release – Building Permits: December 2020

Previous articleCovid-19 impacting overseas property sales
Next articleCyprus Real Estate Market Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Legal Matters

First court ruling against bank for unfair terms

Staff Reporter -
Lawmakers on Thursday welcomed the first court judgement against a bank for unfair terms of contract, but still harangued the banks for acting with "impunity" in terms of their service fees to clients. Last week a court found that a bank had used certain unfair terms in a contract with a client, ordering the lender in question to cease and desist from the practice. The bank has yet to appeal the decision. State attorney Froso Soteriou told MPs that two more similar cases have been filed in court. Moving on to the broader issue of bank fees, legislators at the House commerce committee slammed the banks for "arbitrariness and impunity" in their dealings with customers. Financial ombudsman Pavlos Ioannou alluded to instances where banks refuse to hand customers an account statement or other documents. "It all stems from the immense and completely monopolistic power that banks hold against each and every consumer," he said. A finance ministry official said the ministry has issued a decree...
Read more
Property News

Government extends interest rate subsidy scheme

Editorial -
The government has extended the interest rate subsidy scheme for housing and corporate loans until the end of 2021 and raised the ceilings for eligible loans for retail and corporate loans, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said on Friday, vowing that the government will utilise all EU tools in a bid to support households and businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We are aware of market challenges and we heed the cries of our fellow citizens and we will continue to support them" Petrides said announcing the decision of the Council of Ministers, adding these decisions complement the disbursements of €200 million in one-off grants for approximately 30,000 businesses. Decisions are in effect as of February 17 while corporate loans require the EU Commision's approval on the basis of state aid rules. Since the beginning of the scheme in March 2020, the Finance Minister noted, a total of 2,339 housing loans with a value of €301 million received state subsidy, while 339 corporate loans...
Read more
Legal Matters

Cyprus failing to enforce EU unfair practices laws

Nigel Howarth -
News that the European Commission has sent a reasoned opinion to Cyprus for failing to properly implement and enforce EU law on unfair contract terms (Council Directive 93/13/EEC) and unfair commercial practices (Directive 2005/29/EC). The Commission opened this infringement case in 2013 based on a series of complaints from EU citizens who had bought real estate in Cyprus and had allegedly been misled by real estate developers, banks and lawyers. The Commission found that the Cypriot authorities were not effectively enforcing either of the two relevant EU Directives. In the framework of the infringement procedure, the Cypriot authorities responded constructively to several of the concerns raised by the Commission on the transposition and implementation of the two Directives. However, the matter has not been fully resolved so far; there are still no adequate and effective means in Cyprus to prevent the continued use of unfair terms in consumer contracts. The decisions of the Cypriot Consumer Protection Service are not enforceable and the Law...
Read more
Non-Performing Loans

Bad bank would reduce debt mountain

Kyriacos Kiliaris -
Economists have welcomed the idea of creating a state-owned bad bank to help the banking system offload toxic loans to focus on supporting a battered economy post-pandemic. Bank of Cyprus Financial Research director Ioannis Tirkides told the Financial Mirror, there is no better time to table such an idea as the Cypriot economy is going through a crisis which, inevitably, will create more unserviceable debt. "The Cypriot economy was already going through a transitional period with banks trying to offload non-performing loans (NPLs) accumulated over the past year when it was struck by COVID. "This combination will bring about a bigger impact than any other recession," argued Tirkides. He said acquiring bad debt is part of doing business, but circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic do not allow banks to deal with it as they would in a normal transition. He argued that getting rid of bad debt is an inevitable part of renewing the banking system in a time of crisis. "Having a healthy...
Read more
Property News

Developers want more from residency scheme

Editorial -
Following the collapse of the Cyprus Citizenship for Investment Scheme, developers of large projects urge the government to make the residency programme "more functional and easily accessible". The Association of Large Investment Projects (ALIP) and the Land and Building Developers Association (LBDA) have sent a letter to the foreign and interior ministers with suggestions to make the permanent residency programme (PRP) more attractive to foreign investors. The move comes after the government scrapped the discredited 'golden passports' scheme back in November that was essentially linked to luxury real estate purchases. In their joint letter, the ALIP and the LBDA argue that scrapping the CIS program combined with the blow the economy has suffered from COVID-19, highlights the need to attract new investments. Urging for an immediate review of existing programs and measures, the two business groups urged authorities to rethink the PRP. They argue that Cyprus needs to update its foreign residency framework to be competitive with similar programs running in other EU countries. Currently,...
Read more
Property News

New property sales tax payable by the vendor

Elias Hazou -
The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a law levying a 0.4 per cent tax on all sales of immovable property, the proceeds of which to go toward supporting Greek Cypriot refugees. The legislative proposal, passed by a unanimous vote in the plenum, aims to compensate refugees for their inability to possess, have access to, or otherwise gainfully use their land in the north. It provides for a tax on any sale/transfer of real estate, as well as on the transfer of shares in a company where that company owns immovable property or where the transfer of the shares results in the buyer taking control of the corporation or exploiting the immovable property in question. The levy is payable by the seller of the property. The funds raised will go into a fund managed by the Central Agency for the Equal Distribution of Burdens, the state agency tasked with assisting refugees of the 1974 war. Speaking on the House floor, ruling Disy leader Averof...
Read more

Top Stories

