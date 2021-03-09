Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Wednesday 10th March 2021
Cyprus Property News logo
Home Investment Cyprus Real Estate Market Report
ArticlesInvestmentProperty News

Cyprus Real Estate Market Report

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus real estate report

Deloitte has just released its Cyprus Real Estate Market Report, which provides an overview and sentiment of the real estate market in Cyprus.

The report provides insights on the economic overview of Cyprus and that of the Real Estate sector, as well as the results of the Cyprus Real Estate Pulse survey conducted in December 2020. The report also captures the impact of the pandemic outbreak and the recent termination of Cyprus Investment Programme.

Key findings concerning the market performance include:

  • During 2020, the total contracts of sales were considerably lower at 7,968 compared to 10,366 in 2019, a reduction of 23%.
  • The unexpected termination of the Cyprus Investment Program as of November 2020 is expected to negatively affect the demand for high-end residential properties, especially in the regions of Limassol and Paphos.
  • Total number of title deeds transferred in 2020 in the months of March, April and May have been affected the most, exhibiting extremely reduced performance as a result of the March 2020 lockdown.

And from its Pulse survey:

  • Apartment prices are expected to remain unchanged in the short term. On the contrary, office and retail space prices are anticipated to be negatively affected by the pandemic in the short term.
  • Market participants believe that the majority of the additional measures towards the faster recovery of the property market should relate to various forms of tax reliefs and incentives.
  • Apartments appear to be the least affected by the pandemic and are expected to be the first property type to recover.
  • People would still invest in real estate with apartments being the most preferable property type exhibiting a stable demand.

Their pulse survey also reveals the views and opinions of professionals and key stakeholders in the property market including valuers, contractors, real estate agents and property developers from all over Cyprus.

According to those surveyed, the principal factors affecting the Cyprus property market’s performance over the next 12 months are “access to financing” followed very closely by “market confidence”, “travel restrictions” and “foreign investment”.

The 38-page Deloitte report is available to download from Cyprus Real Estate Market Report – February 2021.

 

Previous articleBuilding permits authorised for 752 new homes
Next articleGreen scheme for homes in Cyprus launches

RELATED ARTICLES

Property News

Developers want more from residency scheme

Editorial -
Following the collapse of the Cyprus Citizenship for Investment Scheme, developers of large projects urge the government to make the residency programme "more functional and easily accessible". The Association of Large Investment Projects (ALIP) and the Land and Building Developers Association (LBDA) have sent a letter to the foreign and interior ministers with suggestions to make the permanent residency programme (PRP) more attractive to foreign investors. The move comes after the government scrapped the discredited 'golden passports' scheme back in November that was essentially linked to luxury real estate purchases. In their joint letter, the ALIP and the LBDA argue that scrapping the CIS program combined with the blow the economy has suffered from COVID-19, highlights the need to attract new investments. Urging for an immediate review of existing programs and measures, the two business groups urged authorities to rethink the PRP. They argue that Cyprus needs to update its foreign residency framework to be competitive with similar programs running in other EU countries. Currently,...
Read more
Investment

Real Estate Outlook 2021: Focus shifting to new opportunities

Panos Danos -
The New Year has entered with a sense of optimism as vaccines are getting more widely available to the public by the day. According to real estate professionals in Europe, 2021 is going to be a positive year for the real estate market with new opportunities for investments forecasting an explosion of pent-up demand for travel and leisure producing a period of "growth" which will accelerate in 2022. It will take a little while for the vaccines to roll out and then somewhere around May, we are going to get a confluence of the vaccines getting to a certain critical mass and infection rates will begin to drop. For 2020 as a whole, real estate prices, as well as the number of sales contracts, decreased in Cyprus, mainly because of the consequences of the pandemic that caused national lockdowns and movement restrictions worldwide. In addition, the decision of the government to terminate the Cyprus Investment Program as from the 1 November 2020, has...
Read more
Articles

The bottom has fallen out of luxury real estate

Panos Danos -
Luxury real estate may see a dramatic downturn next year, as the Cyprus Investment Program is no longer available to foreign investors, plus the pandemic has made market conditions even worse. A bad taste left by Al Jazeera videos pushed the retreat by foreign buyers further and may send prices spiralling to 2013 era levels. Foreign buyers – who have helped fuel the push in premium homes and high-rise building apartments (mainly in Limassol and Paphos) – are on the wane. According to DANOS International Property Consultants and Valuers, the volume of foreign purchases will see a sharp drop in 2021. The reasons include limits on taking cash out of foreign countries, anti-corruption laws taking effect, market saturation, rising property prices, the lack of citizenship incentive and concern about the stability of the EU economy, market and political situation. The Limassol real estate market should slow significantly as sale volumes across the town are expected to fall by at least 25%. The average price for...
Read more
Property News

Investors rush to meet citizenship deadline

Editorial -
Days before Cyprus' Citizenship by Investment Programme is set to go offline, interior ministry officials and paralegals kicked things into high gear to handle the last batch of petitions by foreign investors before the programme ends on Sunday. According to local media, government officials issued last-minute guidelines warning law firms and their paralegals that no citizenship petition from a foreign investor would be accepted if documents were not received in full by the November 1 deadline. Reports said attorneys have been calling for flexibility, as many petitions were almost complete but folders were still missing official proof of a final transaction or certificate documents from abroad. Hundreds of petitions on behalf of foreign investors are estimated to be hanging in the balance, with the government saying there would be no deadline extensions for incomplete case files. Two weeks ago, the Republic of Cyprus announced that the Citizenship by Investment Programme would be abolished in its current format on November 1, following an emergency...
Read more
Property News

New storm brewing over ‘golden passports’

Kyriacos Kiliaris -
Cyprus Citizenship for Investment Scheme is under scrutiny once more following revelations the cabinet approved the naturalisation of 42 relatives of a Saudi businessman with friendly ties to the President. The case involves relatives of the owner of JetStream Aviation, Abdulrahman Mahfouz whom President Nicos Anastasiades called a friend following a scandal in 2018 when he accepted a 'lift' for his family's vacation in the Seychelles on the Saudi's jet. Mahfouz is the same businessman granted a Cyprus passport. Auditor-General Odysseas Michaelides' revelations before a House committee on Thursday, has reheated the debate surrounding Cyprus' investment program and those who fear the passport scheme has brought about more damage than good. President Anastasiades had said back in 2018 that it was a mistake to accept a free flight on Mahfouz's jet for a family holiday in the Seychelles but argued the private trip didn't break any laws or ethical guidelines. He said in a written statement use of the jet "could've been avoided" to...
Read more
Investment

Cyprus house prices and rents yet to recover

Nigel Howarth -
House prices and rents in Cyprus have yet to recover to the levels last seen a decade ago reports Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In a news release, Eurostat reports: Between 2010 and the second quarter of 2011, house prices and rents in the EU27 followed similar paths. Then, since the third quarter of 2011, they have followed very different paths: while rents increased steadily throughout the period up to the second quarter of 2020, while prices have fluctuated significantly. After a sharp decline between the second quarter of 2011 and the first quarter of 2013, prices remained more or less stable between 2013 and 2014. Then, there was a rapid rise in early 2015, since when house prices have increased at a much faster pace than rents. Over the period 2010 until the second quarter of 2020, rents increased by 14.2% and prices by 25.0%. When comparing the second quarter of 2020 with 2010, house prices increased more than rents...
Read more

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1663
RUB
0.0114
CNY
0.1291
CHF
0.9031

Top Stories

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021