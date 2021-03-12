Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Friday 12th March 2021
Cyprus Property News logo
Home Property News Demand surges for cheap land in the mountains
InvestmentProperty News

Demand surges for cheap land in the mountains

By Nigel Howarth
Surging demand for land

There has been a recent increase in demand for small, inexpensive plots of land in the mountainous areas of Cyprus and areas outside the cities according to estate agents and others in the real estate sector.

Until a year ago there no interest for this type of land. But as prices have fallen and, fuelled by the government’s decision last November to expand its affordable housing plan to include mountain districts and disadvantaged areas, demand has been growning.

Typically, demand is coming from small households who have managed to put some money aside during the pandemic and who see the land as a safe investment. Due to the fall in prices, some plots start from as little as €10,000, which means they can buy without borrowing money.

Speaking to inbusinessnews Petros Lazrou, the CEO of G&P Lazarou, said “The shift is due to a combination of factors, including falling real estate prices, plans recently announced by the government to buy a house in mountainous areas, zero bank interest rates, the desire of the people for a safe investment and the acquisition of a piece of land for the next years.”

 

Previous articleManaging toxic loans outside the banking system

RELATED ARTICLES

Non-Performing Loans

Managing toxic loans outside the banking system

Niki Tsivitanou -
Terms like "non-performing loans", "foreclosures", "loan sales" entered our lives in the last decade as a result of the global financial crisis, as well as the one in Cyprus. Cyprus might have been in the spotlight because of the high percentage of non-performing loans, but the rise in defaults had also put the entire European banking system at risk. In 2016 non-performing loans in the European banking system amounted to €1.13 trillion. In 2018, they fell to €750 billion, and today they stand at €650 billion, without considering, of course, any new loans resulting because of the pandemic. Much like a borrower who has no magical solutions at their disposal to manage their debt, a bank cannot magically reduce its non-performing loans, which impact its capital, its general economic strength, investor and consumer trust. An available solution is debt-to-asset swaps implemented in Cyprus, where banks exchange their debt in exchange for real estate. However, in many cases, this resulted in banks owning assets that required...
Read more
Property News

Green scheme for homes in Cyprus launches

Antigoni Pitta -
Applications opened on Tuesday for a scheme that will cover up to 60 per cent of upgrades to make homes in Cyprus more energy efficient. The Scheme for Promoting Saving and Upgrading Residences is co-financed by the Republic of Cyprus and the European Regional Development Fund, with €30 million allocated as part of the Sustainable Development plan for Cyprus. The scheme will offer incentives for energy efficient upgrades to existing homes, including but not limited to consulting services from experts, insulation, double glazing, the installation and/or replacement of solar and photovoltaic systems, air conditioners etc. Grants worth between €22,000 and €32,000 will be offered, covering up to 60 per cent of works or 80 per cent for vulnerable individuals. Applications are open to individuals residing permanently in areas controlled by the Republic of Cyprus. The plan does not cover homes located in the British bases, but the ministry will be announcing a different scheme covering these areas later. The application period will be extended...
Read more
Investment

Cyprus Real Estate Market Report

Nigel Howarth -
Deloitte has just released its Cyprus Real Estate Market Report, which provides an overview and sentiment of the real estate market in Cyprus. The report provides insights on the economic overview of Cyprus and that of the Real Estate sector, as well as the results of the Cyprus Real Estate Pulse survey conducted in December 2020. The report also captures the impact of the pandemic outbreak and the recent termination of Cyprus Investment Programme. Key findings concerning the market performance include: During 2020, the total contracts of sales were considerably lower at 7,968 compared to 10,366 in 2019, a reduction of 23%. The unexpected termination of the Cyprus Investment Program as of November 2020 is expected to negatively affect the demand for high-end residential properties, especially in the regions of Limassol and Paphos. Total number of title deeds transferred in 2020 in the months of March, April and May have been affected...
Read more
Statistics

Building permits authorised for 752 new homes

Nigel Howarth -
The construction of 752 new homes was authorised in December 2020 compared to the 1,107 authorised in December 2019 according to official statistics from the Cyprus Statistical Service; a fall of 32.1%. Despite a small rise in the number of building permits, with 648 issued compared with 647 in December 2019, their total value fell by 60% and their total area by 44%. The 648 building permits were authorised for the following: Residential buildings - 462 Community residences -1 Non-residential buildings - 98 Civil engineering projects - 21 Division of plots of land - 52 Road construction – 14 Building permits for new homes The 462 residential permits provided for the construction of 752 new homes (dwellings). These comprised 279 single houses, a fall of 21.6% compared to the 356 authorised in December 2019, and 121 multiple housing units including apartments, semis, townhouses and other...
Read more
Legal Matters

First court ruling against bank for unfair terms

Staff Reporter -
Lawmakers on Thursday welcomed the first court judgement against a bank for unfair terms of contract, but still harangued the banks for acting with "impunity" in terms of their service fees to clients. Last week a court found that a bank had used certain unfair terms in a contract with a client, ordering the lender in question to cease and desist from the practice. The bank has yet to appeal the decision. State attorney Froso Soteriou told MPs that two more similar cases have been filed in court. Moving on to the broader issue of bank fees, legislators at the House commerce committee slammed the banks for "arbitrariness and impunity" in their dealings with customers. Financial ombudsman Pavlos Ioannou alluded to instances where banks refuse to hand customers an account statement or other documents. "It all stems from the immense and completely monopolistic power that banks hold against each and every consumer," he said. A finance ministry official said the ministry has issued a decree...
Read more
Sales

Property sales figures can lie

Pavlos Loizou MRICS VRS -
When the Department of Lands and Surveys released data on sales contracts for January, it struck me the numbers and percentages were presented without analysis, indicating the beginning of 2021 was disastrous. Almost everyone involved in the field focused on the 23% decrease compared to the corresponding month of 2020 and the 30% decrease compared to December 2020, disregarding essential factors relating to this period that made things different. I will briefly mention there were no restrictions in force last January. The sense of uncertainty hadn't yet gotten under people's skin. I want to clarify that my intention is not to be the harbinger of glad tidings since the real estate sector faces significant challenges and is evidently not in the best shape. However, I believe a more thorough data analysis is necessary, not only to have a better grasp of the situation but mainly to avoid giving the public the wrong impression and spread panic. In any case, if we look at the...
Read more

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1676
RUB
0.0114
CNY
0.1289
CHF
0.9024

Top Stories

Cyprus Real Estate Market Report

Investment Nigel Howarth -
Deloitte has just released its Cyprus Real Estate Market Report, which provides an overview and sentiment of the real estate market in Cyprus. The report...

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021