Tuesday 16th March 2021
Third Cyprus property revaluations underway

By George Psyllides
The Cyprus land registry is carrying out its third property evaluation since 2013 with the results expected to be made public at the end of the year, it was reported on Monday.

The department’s director, Andreas Socratous said the survey started last January and it was the third since 2013, the second one was done in 2018.

Socratous said only a few states across the globe conduct evaluations so frequently, adding that Cyprus was a pioneer in the field.

But it was not until 2013, as part of its bailout agreement, that Cyprus had undertaken the practice of updating property values every three years.

Before that, no evaluation had been done since the 1980s, with 200,000 properties not even registered with the department.

This essentially meant higher rates like sewage and municipal immovable property tax for owners whose properties were registered. That changed when more real estate was added to the pool.

The evaluation was being carried out in cooperation with private sector evaluators.

Local authorities and new aerial photos will also be used.

Socratous said the evaluation is not a property’s market value and is based on its natural and legal characteristics like the type, the land, the size, building zone, access, and so on.

Property News

Demand surges for cheap land in the mountains

Nigel Howarth -
There has been a recent increase in demand for small, inexpensive plots of land in the mountainous areas of Cyprus and areas outside the cities according to estate agents and others in the real estate sector. Until a year ago there no interest for this type of land. But as prices have fallen and, fuelled by the government's decision last November to expand its affordable housing plan to include mountain districts and disadvantaged areas, demand has been growning. Typically, demand is coming from small households who have managed to put some money aside during the pandemic and who see the land as a safe investment. Due to the fall in prices, some plots start from as little as €10,000, which means they can buy without borrowing money. Speaking to inbusinessnews Petros Lazrou, the CEO of G&P Lazarou, said "The shift is due to a combination of factors, including falling real estate prices, plans recently announced by the government to buy a house...
Sales

Covid-19 impacting overseas property sales

Nigel Howarth -
Property sales in Cyprus to the overseas market continue to be hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and are unlikely to improve substantially until it becomes easier for foreigners to travel to Cyprus. Positive news Last month Cyprus signed agreements with Greece and Israel to ease travel restrictions allowing citizens with Covid-19 vaccination certificates to travel unimpeded between the three countries. Just a few days ago Cyprus announced it will allow British tourists who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 into the country without restrictions from 1 May. However, under the UK's current COVID-19 restrictions, it is illegal to travel abroad for holidays or leisure purposes. But if the UK government is satisfied that its four tests are being met, the earliest date people from England will be able to travel overseas for a holiday, including Cyprus,  is 17 May, when the country moves in to step three of its lockdown exit plan. As Pavlos Loizou noted in his recent article, as Cyprus was in...
Sales

Property sales figures can lie

Pavlos Loizou MRICS VRS -
When the Department of Lands and Surveys released data on sales contracts for January, it struck me the numbers and percentages were presented without analysis, indicating the beginning of 2021 was disastrous. Almost everyone involved in the field focused on the 23% decrease compared to the corresponding month of 2020 and the 30% decrease compared to December 2020, disregarding essential factors relating to this period that made things different. I will briefly mention there were no restrictions in force last January. The sense of uncertainty hadn't yet gotten under people's skin. I want to clarify that my intention is not to be the harbinger of glad tidings since the real estate sector faces significant challenges and is evidently not in the best shape. However, I believe a more thorough data analysis is necessary, not only to have a better grasp of the situation but mainly to avoid giving the public the wrong impression and spread panic. In any case, if we look at the...
Prices

Pandemic hits holiday home rental prices

Annie Charalambous -
The coronavirus pandemic has struck a blow to the market of holiday homes all across the world and Cyprus is no exception, according to Panos Danos, CEO of Danos & Partners Real Estate. Rental prices this year are expected to drop even further than in 2020 during which those were low enough compared to the year before, he told Philenews. A temporary sharp drop in prices is expected to be recorded in the coastal districts of Paphos, Larnaca, Paralimni and Limassol. These districts were very popular for villa rentals from holiday makers from Germany, the United Kingdom, Gulf countries, China and Russia back in 2018 and 2019. Due to the coronavirus, rental prices of beach houses in the district of Famagusta will be between €8 – €14/sqm. from €10-€ 2/sqm. in 2020 and €18-€2/sqm. in 2019. This means a 36.36% price drop. In coastal Larnaca, rental prices of beach houses are expected to be €6 to €10/sqm. from €8 to €10/sqm. in 2020.  The...
Property News

New property sales tax payable by the vendor

Elias Hazou -
The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a law levying a 0.4 per cent tax on all sales of immovable property, the proceeds of which to go toward supporting Greek Cypriot refugees. The legislative proposal, passed by a unanimous vote in the plenum, aims to compensate refugees for their inability to possess, have access to, or otherwise gainfully use their land in the north. It provides for a tax on any sale/transfer of real estate, as well as on the transfer of shares in a company where that company owns immovable property or where the transfer of the shares results in the buyer taking control of the corporation or exploiting the immovable property in question. The levy is payable by the seller of the property. The funds raised will go into a fund managed by the Central Agency for the Equal Distribution of Burdens, the state agency tasked with assisting refugees of the 1974 war. Speaking on the House floor, ruling Disy leader Averof...
Investment

Real Estate Outlook 2021: Focus shifting to new opportunities

Panos Danos -
The New Year has entered with a sense of optimism as vaccines are getting more widely available to the public by the day. According to real estate professionals in Europe, 2021 is going to be a positive year for the real estate market with new opportunities for investments forecasting an explosion of pent-up demand for travel and leisure producing a period of "growth" which will accelerate in 2022. It will take a little while for the vaccines to roll out and then somewhere around May, we are going to get a confluence of the vaccines getting to a certain critical mass and infection rates will begin to drop. For 2020 as a whole, real estate prices, as well as the number of sales contracts, decreased in Cyprus, mainly because of the consequences of the pandemic that caused national lockdowns and movement restrictions worldwide. In addition, the decision of the government to terminate the Cyprus Investment Program as from the 1 November 2020, has...
