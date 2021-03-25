Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Friday 26th March 2021
Cyprus Property News logo
Home Articles Buying properties from banks or investment funds
ArticlesInvestmentProperty News

Buying properties from banks or investment funds

By Niki Tsivitanou
buying properties from bank

After 2015, many properties passed into bank ownership, mainly through debt-to-asset swaps or foreclosures.

Subsequently, some were acquired by credit acquiring companies, and, in the near future, more are expected to follow the same path.

These properties are referred to as “REO”, meaning Real Estate Owned.

Today, banks and credit acquiring companies have placed more than 6,000 properties on the market, valued approximately at €2.5 bln.

In other words, based on the number of properties these organizations own, they have become significant to the real estate market since they will inevitably attract interest from prospective buyers.

From the buyer’s perspective, it’s crucial to know that these organizations emphasize more on the time it takes to dispose of a property than its sale price.

The process of buying an REO is quite similar to buying any other property but with a few key exceptions to keep in mind.

To begin with, the first step involves getting an authorization letter from the property owner (the bank or the credit acquiring company) that gives permission to the prospective buyer to request and review documents that relate to the property from various authorities, like the Land Registry or Municipalities.

Also known as “power of attorney,” this step mainly applies to large projects and developments.

The next step is to arrange a meeting where the prospective buyer will inspect the property.

As long as there is still interest in the property, the prospective buyer must fill out a tender form, which applies to every property these organizations have available for sale.

Where the seller answers positively, the contract preparation process commences.

With the seller being a regulated entity, the buyer must successfully pass the “Know Your Client” (KYC) process.

This is how the seller gets to know the buyer and ensures there is nothing to be alarmed about.

The “Anti-Money Laundering” (AML) process follows, where the prospective buyer must prove the funds that will be used to buy the property come from a clean source or sources.

It is called “Proof of Funds.”

While all these might sound excessive, the rise in regulatory requirements in the last few years has forced banks to follow these procedures to the letter in order to avoid other issues further down the line.

Upon completion of the KYC/AML process, the contract is signed, and an advance of 20-30% is paid.

The next step for the seller is to get the tax clearance.

Completing the transaction moves to the final stage, where the counter-parties visit the Land Registry to transfer ownership of the property.

As we mentioned before, for these companies, the speed of completing the transaction is of the essence since each day, these properties remain on their balance sheets means additional costs.

These organizations usually set a specific time-frame in which the process must be completed.

Therefore, the prospective buyer must be ready in all aspects before submitting their offer.

Having the relevant approvals ready beforehand is even more important in cases where they plan to borrow part of the offer amount to complete the purchase.

They should also have all the required documents for the KYC/AML process ready.

About the author

Niki Tsivitanou is Director WiRE FS

Previous articleTears of joy when viewing her ideal apartment

RELATED ARTICLES

Jointly Owned Buildings

Tears of joy when viewing her ideal apartment

Nigel Howarth -
Anyone who watched a Place in the Sun on Wednesday will have seen a woman who was viewing a holiday apartment in Cyprus break down in tears of joy. The one-bedroom apartment had a sea view, with a communal pool and a balcony, close to amenities and a beach; everything that she and her husband had been looking for. After some negotiation, the couple had their offer accepted and purchased the apartment. But I expect, like so many others who have bought an apartment in Cyprus, she and her husband didn't realise the problems they may face. Communal fees Apartments and other residential complexes with shared facilities comprising more than four units are required by law to have a Management Committee that regulates and manages all relevant affairs. The owners of all units in these complexes must contribute to the costs of insuring, maintaining, repairing, restoring and managing the jointly-owned building. These contributions are known colloquially as communal fees. On the face of it this is...
Read more
Property News

Demand surges for cheap land in the mountains

Nigel Howarth -
There has been a recent increase in demand for small, inexpensive plots of land in the mountainous areas of Cyprus and areas outside the cities according to estate agents and others in the real estate sector. Until a year ago there no interest for this type of land. But as prices have fallen and, fuelled by the government's decision last November to expand its affordable housing plan to include mountain districts and disadvantaged areas, demand has been growning. Typically, demand is coming from small households who have managed to put some money aside during the pandemic and who see the land as a safe investment. Due to the fall in prices, some plots start from as little as €10,000, which means they can buy without borrowing money. Speaking to inbusinessnews Petros Lazrou, the CEO of G&P Lazarou, said "The shift is due to a combination of factors, including falling real estate prices, plans recently announced by the government to buy a house...
Read more
Non-Performing Loans

Managing toxic loans outside the banking system

Niki Tsivitanou -
Terms like "non-performing loans", "foreclosures", "loan sales" entered our lives in the last decade as a result of the global financial crisis, as well as the one in Cyprus. Cyprus might have been in the spotlight because of the high percentage of non-performing loans, but the rise in defaults had also put the entire European banking system at risk. In 2016 non-performing loans in the European banking system amounted to €1.13 trillion. In 2018, they fell to €750 billion, and today they stand at €650 billion, without considering, of course, any new loans resulting because of the pandemic. Much like a borrower who has no magical solutions at their disposal to manage their debt, a bank cannot magically reduce its non-performing loans, which impact its capital, its general economic strength, investor and consumer trust. An available solution is debt-to-asset swaps implemented in Cyprus, where banks exchange their debt in exchange for real estate. However, in many cases, this resulted in banks owning assets that required...
Read more
Property News

Green scheme for homes in Cyprus launches

Antigoni Pitta -
Applications opened on Tuesday for a scheme that will cover up to 60 per cent of upgrades to make homes in Cyprus more energy efficient. The Scheme for Promoting Saving and Upgrading Residences is co-financed by the Republic of Cyprus and the European Regional Development Fund, with €30 million allocated as part of the Sustainable Development plan for Cyprus. The scheme will offer incentives for energy efficient upgrades to existing homes, including but not limited to consulting services from experts, insulation, double glazing, the installation and/or replacement of solar and photovoltaic systems, air conditioners etc. Grants worth between €22,000 and €32,000 will be offered, covering up to 60 per cent of works or 80 per cent for vulnerable individuals. Applications are open to individuals residing permanently in areas controlled by the Republic of Cyprus. The plan does not cover homes located in the British bases, but the ministry will be announcing a different scheme covering these areas later. The application period will be extended...
Read more
Statistics

Building permits authorised for 752 new homes

Nigel Howarth -
The construction of 752 new homes was authorised in December 2020 compared to the 1,107 authorised in December 2019 according to official statistics from the Cyprus Statistical Service; a fall of 32.1%. Despite a small rise in the number of building permits, with 648 issued compared with 647 in December 2019, their total value fell by 60% and their total area by 44%. The 648 building permits were authorised for the following: Residential buildings - 462 Community residences -1 Non-residential buildings - 98 Civil engineering projects - 21 Division of plots of land - 52 Road construction – 14 Building permits for new homes The 462 residential permits provided for the construction of 752 new homes (dwellings). These comprised 279 single houses, a fall of 21.6% compared to the 356 authorised in December 2019, and 121 multiple housing units including apartments, semis, townhouses and other...
Read more
Legal Matters

First court ruling against bank for unfair terms

Staff Reporter -
Lawmakers on Thursday welcomed the first court judgement against a bank for unfair terms of contract, but still harangued the banks for acting with "impunity" in terms of their service fees to clients. Last week a court found that a bank had used certain unfair terms in a contract with a client, ordering the lender in question to cease and desist from the practice. The bank has yet to appeal the decision. State attorney Froso Soteriou told MPs that two more similar cases have been filed in court. Moving on to the broader issue of bank fees, legislators at the House commerce committee slammed the banks for "arbitrariness and impunity" in their dealings with customers. Financial ombudsman Pavlos Ioannou alluded to instances where banks refuse to hand customers an account statement or other documents. "It all stems from the immense and completely monopolistic power that banks hold against each and every consumer," he said. A finance ministry official said the ministry has issued a decree...
Read more

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1670
RUB
0.0112
CNY
0.1298
CHF
0.9042

Top Stories

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021