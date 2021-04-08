Cyprus house prices and rents fallen since 2010

House prices and rents in Cyprus fell 3.4 per cent and 4.1 per cent respectively between 2010 and the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the European statistical service Eurostat.

Between 2010 and the second quarter of 2011, prices and rents in the EU followed similar paths. Since the second quarter of 2011, they have followed very different paths: while rents increased steadily throughout the period up to the fourth quarter of 2020, house prices have fluctuated significantly.

After a sharp decline between the second quarter of 2011 and the first quarter of 2013, prices remained more or less stable between 2013 and 2014. Then, there was a rapid rise in early 2015, since when house prices have increased at a much faster pace than rents.

Over the period 2010 until the fourth quarter of 2020, rents increased by 14.9% and house prices by 28.6%.

When comparing the fourth quarter of 2020 with 2010, prices increased more than rents in 18 EU states.

House prices

Prices increased in 23 states and decreased in four, with the highest rises in Estonia (+112.8 per cent), Luxembourg (+99.8 per cent), Hungary (+90.6 per cent), Latvia (+85.6 per cent) and Austria (+81.4 per cent). Decreases were observed in Greece (-28.1 per cent), Italy (-15.2 per cent), Spain (-5.2 per cent) and Cyprus (-3.4 per cent).

Rents

Concerning rents, when comparing the fourth quarter of 2020 with 2010, prices increased in 25 states and decreased in two, with the highest rises in Estonia (+143.5 per cent), Lithuania (+109.2 per cent) and Ireland (+61.8 per cent). Decreases were recorded in Greece (-25.2 per cent) and Cyprus (-4.1 per cent).

