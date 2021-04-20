Limassol high-rise buildings in the news

News that a 65 metre high-rise building in Limassol has been given the go ahead by the Environment Department and that a 29-storey building in the city has been built illegally according to reports.

Dasoudi Residence

The Department of Environment has given the green light for the construction and operation of a 16-storey building in Germasogeia.

The proposed project, known as Dasoudi Residence, will be approximately 65 metres high and will include 29 apartments, two retail units, car parking, etc:

Basement : parking for 30 cars, storage areas, gym and spa (with pool.)

: parking for 30 cars, storage areas, gym and spa (with pool.) Ground floor : reception, parking for 26 cars, outdoor recreation area (with playground and artificial water elements), two retail units, landscaped green area.

: reception, parking for 26 cars, outdoor recreation area (with playground and artificial water elements), two retail units, landscaped green area. Mezzanine : Auxiliary and sanitary areas

: Auxiliary and sanitary areas Mechanical floor : Mechanical installations and swimming pool.

: Mechanical installations and swimming pool. 1st – 12th floor : Residential apartments.

: Residential apartments. 13th level: Roof garden and common areas.

If the project goes ahead, it will be built on a plot of approximately 2,975 sq.m. adjacent to the state forest land “Dasoudi”. There are currently two old houses on the plot; these will be demolished.

Illegal high-rise in Limassol

An unnamed high-rise building in Limassol has been built significantly higher than permitted according to the “great flexibility” exercised by the director of the Department of Town Planning and Housing, according to a report by the Audit Office released on Monday.

The 29-storey high-rise has been built on a plot in an area where the maximum number of stories permitted is 13. According to inbusinessnews, the overbuild came to light following an anonymous complaint.

Investigations revealed that the land on which the high-rise is built was purchased in 2007 for approximately €20 million. A permit was granted in 2011 for the construction of a 12-story building. Following a series of amending permits, a permit application was submitted for a 29-story building on 2nd October 2017; that permit was granted 2 days later on 4th October.

The foundation stone was laid on the 6th October and the municipality issued the building permit on 27th November.

Satellite imagery on 11th April 2017 revealed that construction work had already started, more than 7 months before the municipality issued the building permit.

The municipality claimed that the work in April related to test earthworks for the construction’s static study, not actual construction. However, the audit office report rejects the municipality’s claim.