Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Sunday 25th April 2021
Cyprus Property News logo
HomePricesNew index for Cyprus property prices and rents
PricesProperty News

New index for Cyprus property prices and rents

By Press Release
property_prices_rents

WiRE FS, a company that combines real estate expertise with the use of technology, presents for the first time a new Index for property prices and rental costs.

WiRE FS, in an effort to help all interested parties get a better picture of prices and rental trends, will present on a quarterly basis the “WiRE Index”. Created retrospectively from Q4 2009, the Index records the quarterly change in prices and rents for all types of properties by district: apartments, houses, retail, offices, holiday apartments and holiday houses. In total, it records the prices and rents for 54 areas and sub-areas and presents the collective data for each district and type of property.

The latest data processed by WiRE concern Q1 2021. Following the same trend as the corresponding months of 2020, the first months of 2021 were greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the relevant restrictions, recording a drop in the prices across all property categories. Rents also recorded a drop in most categories.

WiRE Index – Property Prices Index

Pancyprian Q1 2020 Q1 2021 Annual
percentage change
Apartments 74.37 74.02 -0.5%
Houses 84.74 85.99 1.5%
Retail 55.46 52.54 -5.3%
Warehouses 68.74 65.62 -4.5%
Office spaces 78.82 78.01 -1%
Holiday apartments 128.31 126.81 -1.2%
Holiday Houses 122.72 118.78 -3.2%

Apartment prices fell by 0.5% in Q1 2021, compared to Q1 2020, commercial properties (retail) by 5.3%, warehouses by 4.5%, office spaces by 1.0%, holiday apartments by 1.2% and holiday houses by 3.2%. House prices, however, increased by 1.5%.

Pavlos Loizou, Managing Director of WiRE FS explains that the relatively big drop observed in warehouse prices is likely to be temporary, since there has been a recent increase in demand from companies engaged in logistics, as well as other companies that have expanded their online sales channels. “We also expect the prices for holiday properties to recover soon; as the pandemic comes under control, demand for these properties will progressively increase from foreign buyers who find it difficult to visit the island now,” he says. It seems that it will be more difficult for the prices of commercial properties (retail) to return back to positive levels. The market needs more time to recover as consumers are going through a period of redefining their purchasing priorities, lifestyle and the way they shop, Loizou adds.

WiRE Index – Property Rents Index

Pancyprian Q1 2020 Q1 2021 Annual
percentage change
Apartments 102.10 101.49 -0.6%
Houses 108.51 111.34 2.6%
Retail 53.18 49.79 -6.4%
Warehouses 61.08 61.54 0.7 %
Office spaces 81.91 79.26 -3.2%
Holiday Apartments 141.89 142.08 0.1%
Holiday Houses 141.90 134.24 -5.4%

For rentals, on an annual basis, prices dropped for apartments (-0.6%), commercial shops (- 6.4%), offices (-3.2%) and holiday houses (-5.4%). In contrast, there was a slight increase in the rental prices for houses (2.6%), warehouses (0.7%) and holiday apartments (0.1%).

“The findings are relatively expected due to the conditions of financial instability. The slight increase in house rentals is probably caused by the fact that tenants, after a year of restrictions, are more willing to rent houses with outdoor space rather than apartments. It is noted, though, that it is difficult to foresee the full effects of the pandemic, since only a relatively short period of time has passed,” Loizou explains.

The WiRE Index will be published on a quarterly basis and the most important findings will be shared with the Media and all interested parties. For more information and metrics, as well as the methodology used by WiRE FS to produce the WiRE Index, visit the WiRE FS website.

Previous articleBuilding violations linked to citizenship scheme

RELATED ARTICLES

Prices

Cyprus house price index up 4.7%

Nigel Howarth -
Articles

Rethinking the value and cost of real estate

Pavlos Loizou MRICS VRS -
Sales

Cyprus property sales surged in March

Nigel Howarth -
Investment

Cyprus seeks to attract long term investors

Esme Palas -
Articles

Better days for the Cyprus property market lie ahead

Dr. Charalambos Pitros -
Legal Matters

MPs pass unconstitutional Cyprus property law

Nigel Howarth -

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Cyprus Property News uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1468
RUB
0.0110
CNY
0.1273
CHF
0.9042

Top Stories

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

Our mission is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

We also have an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021