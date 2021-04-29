Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Friday 30th April 2021
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeInvestmentLimassol is king of the Cyprus real estate market
InvestmentProperty News

Limassol is king of the Cyprus real estate market

By Andreas Anastasiades
Limassol front line real estate

Limassol continues to be the most important real estate market in Cyprus, and all available information supports this: sales, rentals, and prices.

Contrary to popular opinion, the Limassol real estate market is not showing signs of saturation, and despite existing issues and occasional fluctuations, it continues to be dynamic.

The repeal of the Cyprus Citizen by Investment Programme, for example, has had an evident effect.

Yet, interest for high-end properties in Limassol has not completely disappeared, with real estate companies adjusting accordingly.

In 2020, 54% of the transactions for Real Estate assets worth over €1.5 million were recorded in Limassol, according to a PwC Cyprus report.

Given that there are still quite a few available high-end properties in the district, the developers behind them must make appropriate adjustments.

At any rate, in 2020, Limassol was well ahead in terms of transactional value (the total amount exceeded €1.1 billion), and it was second in the volume of transactions (28% of the total).

With the pandemic and its effects on economic growth coming under control, we estimate that property development in the city and the wider Limassol area will continue at a rapid pace.

Limassol real estate projects

After all, it’s not a coincidence the Limassol district has historically absorbed the greatest number of building permits issued.

There are two main reasons why the sector’s growth will mostly head west of the city: several important projects west of Limassol are currently under construction or being planned.

These include the casino resort, a golf course, the expansion of the local mall and large residential developments; secondly, the largest available plots are west of Limassol.

To the east of the city, the available areas for development are quite limited.

We could see some tourism-oriented projects, some of which have already been announced and some new ones; however, there isn’t much room for further development.

For residential properties, which mainly involve locals, the areas of Ayia Fyla and Ayios Athanasios, north of the highway, have more potential for growth.

These areas have seen solid development in the last few years, they are relatively close to the city centre, and there’s still available land for further development.

In the last few years, we’ve seen how the city centre and the coastal front were utilized or purchased for future use, as well as how many vacant plots have remained.

In this specific area, rather than new developments, we estimate that existing buildings will be converted, modified, renovated, and upgraded in the next few years.

As shown by the 28% drop in the sales contracts submitted in 2020, compared to 2019, the real estate market in Limassol largely depends on foreign buyers.

Despite the drop, Limassol consolidated its position as the front-runner in Cyprus, accumulating 31% of the total sales contracts.

The future of the Real Estate sector in Limassol might be full of challenges but brims with potential that will allow the city to continue to be the country’s capital in property development.

About the author

Andreas Anastasiades is Director, WiRE FS

Previous articleAl Jazeera ‘Cyprus Papers’ up for BAFTA award

RELATED ARTICLES

Property News

Al Jazeera ‘Cyprus Papers’ up for BAFTA award

Jean Christou -
Prices

New index for Cyprus property prices and rents

Press Release -
Property News

Limassol high-rise building given green light

Nigel Howarth -
Legal Matters

Damning citizenship by investment scheme report

George Psyllides -
Property News

NPLs fell by €3.86 billion in 2020

Nigel Howarth -
Prices

Cyprus house price index up 4.7%

Nigel Howarth -

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Cyprus Property News uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1513
RUB
0.0110
CNY
0.1276
CHF
0.9081

Top Stories

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

Our mission is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

We also have an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021