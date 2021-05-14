Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Saturday 15th May 2021
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty StatisticsBuilding permits record small recovery
Property NewsProperty Statistics

Building permits record small recovery

By Nigel Howarth
Building permits - small rise

The number of building permits authorised in Cyprus during February 2021 stood at 656; an increase of 11% compared to February 2020 according to the Cyprus Statistical Service.

The total value of these permits reached €170.1 million and their total area 155.9 thousand square meters and provided for the construction of 663 new homes.

The 656 permits were authorised for the following:

  • Residential buildings – 454
  • Non-residential buildings – 101
  • Civil engineering projects – 47
  • Division of plots of land – 46
  • Road construction – 8

Building permits for new homes

The 454 residential permits provided for the construction of 663 new homes (dwellings). These comprised 239 single houses, a fall of 9.5% compared to the 264 authorised in February 2020, and 424 multiple housing units including apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes; an increase of 1.9% compared to the 416 authorised in January 2020.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes
(Number of Dwellings)

Month 2020 (Dwellings) 2021 (Dwellings) Increase/Decrease %age Change
January 696 702 6 0.9%
February 680 663 -17 -2.5%
Totals 696 702 -11 -0.8%

Of those 663 new homes, 284 are destined for Nicosia, 174 for Limassol, 167 for Larnaca, 31 for Paphos and 7 for Famagusta.

Annual construction figures

During the first two months of 2021, 1,150 building permits were issued compared to 1,129 in the same period last year; an increase of 1.9%. However, their total value fell by 4.6%, their total area by 5.1% and a small fall of 0.8% in the number of new homes.

New homes

The 1,635 for which building permits for new homes were authorised during the first two months of 2021, provide for the construction of 498 homes in Limassol, 451 in Nicosia, 261 in Larnaca, 130 in Paphos and 25 in Famagusta.

Further reading

CYSTAT press release: Building Permits Feb 2021

Previous articleFinal Approval Certificate
Next articleGolden passport scheme link to environmental disasters

RELATED ARTICLES

Legal Matters

Final Approval Certificate

Antonis Loizou FRICS -
Property News

How Golden Passport providers cheated the system

Nigel Howarth -
Property Prices

Marginal fall in residential property prices

Editorial -
Property Investment

Limassol is king of the Cyprus real estate market

Andreas Anastasiades -
Property News

Al Jazeera ‘Cyprus Papers’ up for BAFTA award

Jean Christou -
Property News

Limassol high-rise building given green light

Nigel Howarth -

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Cyprus Property News uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter.

We guarantee that we do not spam and will not divulge your email address to any third party.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1611
RUB
0.0111
CNY
0.1279
CHF
0.9126

Top Stories

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

Our mission is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

We also have an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021