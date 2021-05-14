Building permits record small recovery

The number of building permits authorised in Cyprus during February 2021 stood at 656; an increase of 11% compared to February 2020 according to the Cyprus Statistical Service.

The total value of these permits reached €170.1 million and their total area 155.9 thousand square meters and provided for the construction of 663 new homes.

The 656 permits were authorised for the following:

Residential buildings – 454

– 454 Non-residential buildings – 101

– 101 Civil engineering projects – 47

– 47 Division of plots of land – 46

– 46 Road construction – 8

Building permits for new homes

The 454 residential permits provided for the construction of 663 new homes (dwellings). These comprised 239 single houses, a fall of 9.5% compared to the 264 authorised in February 2020, and 424 multiple housing units including apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes; an increase of 1.9% compared to the 416 authorised in January 2020.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes

(Number of Dwellings)

Month 2020 (Dwellings) 2021 (Dwellings) Increase/Decrease %age Change January 696 702 6 0.9% February 680 663 -17 -2.5% Totals 696 702 -11 -0.8%

Of those 663 new homes, 284 are destined for Nicosia, 174 for Limassol, 167 for Larnaca, 31 for Paphos and 7 for Famagusta.

Annual construction figures

During the first two months of 2021, 1,150 building permits were issued compared to 1,129 in the same period last year; an increase of 1.9%. However, their total value fell by 4.6%, their total area by 5.1% and a small fall of 0.8% in the number of new homes.

New homes

The 1,635 for which building permits for new homes were authorised during the first two months of 2021, provide for the construction of 498 homes in Limassol, 451 in Nicosia, 261 in Larnaca, 130 in Paphos and 25 in Famagusta.

Further reading

CYSTAT press release: Building Permits Feb 2021