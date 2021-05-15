Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Saturday 15th May 2021
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeLegal MattersCyprus files first golden passport prosecution
Legal MattersProperty InvestmentProperty News

Cyprus files first golden passport prosecution

By Editorial
Cyprus Golden Passport

Cyprus has filed its first criminal prosecution in a disgraced citizenship by investment (aka golden passport) scheme abolished last year after an Al Jazeera’s corruption exposé, according to the state legal service.

“The first criminal case concerning the naturalisation of foreign investors and business people was registered at Larnaca district court,” it said in a statement on Friday.

The action against five individuals and four legal entities, facing a total of 37 charges, was taken based on the findings of an ad hoc committee, it said, without giving names.

At the first hearing, which is scheduled for 26th May, the defendants will face a total of 37 charges, including forgery.

“With instructions from the Attorney General, the police are examining other cases…some of which are at an advanced stage and are expected to be referred to the Legal Service for study and instructions,” the statement added.

The legal service said “sensitive details” would not be disclosed due to the “seriousness” of the investigation and to “safeguard” the probe into how passports were acquired through a cash investment.

Golden passport

Last November, the government dropped the “golden passport” scheme after Al Jazeera aired a documentary showing reporters posing as fixers for a Chinese businessman seeking a Cypriot passport despite having a criminal record.

Parliament speaker Demetris Syllouris and an opposition MP were secretly filmed allegedly trying to facilitate a so-called golden passport for the fugitive investor.

They later resigned, although both insisted they were innocent of any wrongdoing.

Al Jazeera reported that dozens of those who applied were under criminal investigation, international sanctions or even serving prison sentences.

Nicosia had long faced pressure from Brussels to reform the scheme over concerns it may have helped organised crime gangs infiltrate the European Union.

Cyprus had argued it had attracted valuable investment following the island’s 2013 economic crisis.

Nicosia issued thousands of passports under the scheme, allowing investors to acquire one in exchange for an investment of €2.5 million, netting over seven billion euros for Nicosia’s coffers over the years.

Money laundering allegations also dogged the programme.

Cyprus is still probing how passports were issued, to whom and under what circumstances.

Around 51 per cent of the 6,779 passports issued over 13 years from 2007-20 went to recipients who should not have qualified, the interim findings of an independent inquiry said last month.

The hefty report said authorities rubber-stamped citizenship requests without following due process or proper background checks.

It also made a recommendation that citizenship be rescinded in up to 66 cases.

The European Commission launched infringement procedures against Cyprus over the scheme last year, arguing that granting EU citizenship for pre-determined payments, without any genuine link to the state, undermined the integrity of EU citizenship.

Much to the chagrin of Brussels, the scheme attracted wealthy foreign investors because a passport from EU member Cyprus allowed free travel and residence within the 27-member bloc.

Previous articleGolden passport scheme link to environmental disasters

RELATED ARTICLES

Property Investment

Golden passport scheme link to environmental disasters

Nigel Howarth -
Property News

How Golden Passport providers cheated the system

Nigel Howarth -
Property News

Al Jazeera ‘Cyprus Papers’ up for BAFTA award

Jean Christou -
Property News

Building violations linked to citizenship scheme

George Psyllides -
Legal Matters

Damning citizenship by investment scheme report

George Psyllides -
Property News

Corruption is the number one problem in Cyprus

George Psyllides -

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Cyprus Property News uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter.

We guarantee that we do not spam and will not divulge your email address to any third party.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1609
RUB
0.0111
CNY
0.1279
CHF
0.9131

Top Stories

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

Our mission is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

We also have an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021