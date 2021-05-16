Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Sunday 16th May 2021
Project to redevelop Moni cement plant

By Nigel Howarth
Civil engineer

Sarels Ltd. has submitted proposals to the Department of Environment for a project to redevelop part of the site of the old cement plant at Moni, which was demolished in 2014.

Moni is located on the southern coast of Cyprus, approximately 18km to the east of Limassol.

Moni project site
Photo credit: inbusinessnews.reporter.com.cy

The proposed project will cost in the region of €50 million and will comprise apartment buildings, detached houses, shops and a small church. The height of the tallest building will be around 65 meters. It will also include 320 parking spaces (7 of which will be allocated for disabled parking), plus around 20 parking spaces for bicycles.

The project will be divided into two phases; the construction of the detached houses to the south (in an area of 62,268m2), and the apartment buildings to the north (in 29,265 m2).

Moni project plan
Photo credit: inbusinessnews.reporter.com.cy

The project proposals include the following:

  • Apartments (in 7 blocks of four, five, six, seven and nine floors)
  • Detached houses, all with a basement, ground floor and one floor (total 84 houses)
  • Commercial spaces (6 shops)
  • Parking spaces (tenants and visitors)
  • Parking spaces (public)
  • Green public spaces
  • Community services
  • Swimming pools (84 in total)
  • Spa and wellness centre
  • Playground
  • Tennis court
  • Small church
  • Biological wastewater treatment plant
  • Public road (access to the plot)
  • Private roads (internal)
  • Public and private pedestrian street

Assuming the project gets the go ahead, it’s anticipated that construction work will start towards the end of 2021 and will take around four years to complete.

 

