Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Thursday 20th May 2021
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty NewsHigh rise buildings collapse
Property News

High rise buildings collapse

By Nigel Howarth
high rise building collapse

Demand for new high rise buildings in Cyprus has collapsed following the demise of the island’s disgraced citizenship by investment (aka golden passport) scheme.

While the golden passport scheme was in operation demand for permits to build ‘skyscrapers’ was high and a total of 87 permits for their construction were authorised.

Limassol was at the forefront of the demand. In total, 55 building permits were approved by the authorities for high rise buildings that started to sprout like mushrooms along the city’s coast transforming its skyline.

At the peak of demand in 2018, property developers obtained permits for eight high rise buildings in Limassol exceeding 26 floors, four for buildings between 21 and 25 floors, nine for buildings between 16 and 20 floors and thirteen permits for buildings between 11 and 15 floors.

By the end of 2019, the authorities had granted permits for the construction of 71 towers across the island. But as concerns about money laundering grew and the golden passport scheme was cancelled – and the pandemic hit a mere 16 permits for high rise buildings were granted in 2020.

Given that the golden passport scheme has been cancelled, it’s likely that some of the towers will not be built, while others will be reduced in size due to lack of demand.

During the first four months of 2021 just two permits have been issued for 11 to 15 floor buildings, one in Limassol and one in Larnaca.

Previous articleEU demands respect for Cyprus Audit Office

RELATED ARTICLES

Legal Matters

EU demands respect for Cyprus Audit Office

Nigel Howarth -
Property News

Project to redevelop Moni cement plant

Nigel Howarth -
Property Statistics

Building permits record small recovery

Nigel Howarth -
Legal Matters

Final Approval Certificate

Antonis Loizou FRICS -
Property News

How Golden Passport providers cheated the system

Nigel Howarth -
Property Prices

Marginal fall in residential property prices

Editorial -

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Cyprus Property News uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter.

We guarantee that we do not spam and will not divulge your email address to any third party.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1584
RUB
0.0111
CNY
0.1274
CHF
0.9103

Top Stories

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

Our mission is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

We also have an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021