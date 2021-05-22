Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Sunday 23rd May 2021
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty NewsCentral Bank worried about falling property prices
Property NewsProperty Prices

Central Bank worried about falling property prices

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus Central Bank Building

In its recent financial stability report, the Cyprus Central Bank notes that “even a relatively small deterioration in the performance of the property sector could have a significant negative impact on the profitability and capital adequacy of banks and other credit institutions.”

Currently, Cyprus banks are saddled with thousands of properties, which have either been used as collateral for loans or acquired through debt to asset swaps.

By the end of June 2020, various credit institutions owned 7,629 properties with a total market value of €2.4 billion on their balance sheets, which represented 3.2% of the banking sector’s total assets. These properties included:

  • 4,330 residential properties worth €943 million
  • 1,030 commercial properties €910 million
  • 1,464 agricultural plots worth €139 million
  • 805 other properties worth €403 million

By the end of September 2020, €8.9 billion (29.6% of total loans) had been granted to households and secured against residential property. A further €8.5 billion (28.1% of total loans) had been granted to businesses and secured against commercial property.

The Central Bank explained that “the property sector has generally proved resilient to the effects of the pandemic to date. However, the transmission of the effects of the pandemic may be delayed and therefore the assessment of the vulnerabilities of the sector should be carefully and continuously monitored”.

It also noted “the pandemic and the subsequent fall in economic activity have had a negative impact on the property market and construction activity” and that “the cancellation of the Citizenship by Investment scheme is expected to lead to a further reduction in property prices.”

However, the pandemic has changed lending to the property sector, due to either reduced demand or the imposition of stricter lending criteria.

“Nevertheless, the fiscal support measures taken during the pandemic and incentives targeted to support domestic demand for property has prevented substantial falls in property prices” said the Central Bank.

Previous articleHigh rise buildings collapse
Next articleReal estate indicators improving

RELATED ARTICLES

Property Prices

Marginal fall in residential property prices

Editorial -
Property Prices

New index for Cyprus property prices and rents

Press Release -
Property Prices

Cyprus house price index up 4.7%

Nigel Howarth -
Property News

Cyprus house price index falls

Nigel Howarth -
Property News

RICS reports quarterly property price falls

Nigel Howarth -
Property News

Cyprus house prices rise despite pandemic

Editorial -

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Cyprus Property News uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter.

We guarantee that we do not spam and will not divulge your email address to any third party.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1617
RUB
0.0112
CNY
0.1276
CHF
0.9142

Top Stories

Real estate indicators improving

Property Investment Panos Danos -
Cyprus’ macroeconomic performance throughout 2021 will remain under pressure, with downward annual variations in several indicators influenced by the ongoing pandemic. However, when the health...

Central Bank worried about falling property prices

Property News Nigel Howarth -
In its recent financial stability report, the Cyprus Central Bank notes that "even a relatively small deterioration in the performance of the property sector...

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

Our mission is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

We also have an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021