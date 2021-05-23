Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Sunday 23rd May 2021
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty InvestmentReal estate indicators improving
Property InvestmentProperty News

Real estate indicators improving

By Panos Danos
Limassol real estate

Cyprus’ macroeconomic performance throughout 2021 will remain under pressure, with downward annual variations in several indicators influenced by the ongoing pandemic.

However, when the health side improves, so will the economy, both on the demand and supply side. According to the latest real estate outlook publications by the European Commission, the Cyprus economy is expected to expand by 3.1% and 3.8% for 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Unemployment will gradually decrease to 7.2% by 2022, and inflation will record positive rates of 1.7% in 2021 and 1.1% in 2022.

Stabilising Covid-19 infections and achieving herd immunity will be the turning point for the Cyprus economy in 2021, signalling the start of the long uphill battle for complete recovery of the economy and the return to ‘conventional’, pre-pandemic economic cycles.

Real estate

The cessation of the Cyprus Investment Program was a huge blow to the high-end real estate market.

There were significant drops in the number of transactions involving foreign buyers but, most importantly, a substantial decrease in the value of these transactions.

The construction sector is expected to adapt to new norms within the market, emphasising real estate targeting local demand.

Besides, it is predicted that local investment appetite will keep growing in search of yielding prospects in an environment of low interest rates.

Investment demand is strong, and there is capital available for real estate investment, although significant activity should resume after mid-2021.

Retail

Due to consumer mobility limitations, retail has recorded some of the most significant losses; however, consumers are back, but retail will have to reinvent itself post-pandemic with fundamental changes, including incorporating online shopping into their operations.

Other sectors expected to attract attention are logistics assets due to the increase in e-commerce and Grade A office spaces required to house multinational companies planning to relocate their headquarters to the island.

E-commerce soared with the pandemic, boosting logistics take-up and rents, as well as reducing yields. It was the star sector of real estate in 2020, and it is well situated on the investor’s radar.

Tourism

Tourism will contribute significantly to the economic recovery, despite the fact we do not expect to see the numbers recorded in 2019 before 2022-2023.

The first tourist arrivals began last month, and as the weeks go by, more people are being vaccinated, and we will see more tourist markets being unlocked.

In addition, recent events regarding the conflict in neighbouring Israel and Turkey and Greece are still in bad shape epidemiologically, contributing to redirecting tourists our way.

The hotel sector is suffering the consequences of tourism’s paralysis.

Investment started promisingly in 2020 but has frozen due to COVID-19.

We have seen many hotel establishments either freezing their operations completely or working on a semi basis throughout the whole of 2020.

However, it is expected that the sector will rebound strongly and be a key contributor to the economy’s recovery.

About the author

Panos Danos is CEO Danos / BNPRE Group

Previous articleCentral Bank worried about falling property prices

RELATED ARTICLES

Property News

High rise buildings collapse

Nigel Howarth -
Legal Matters

EU demands respect for Cyprus Audit Office

Nigel Howarth -
Property News

Project to redevelop Moni cement plant

Nigel Howarth -
Property Statistics

Building permits record small recovery

Nigel Howarth -
Legal Matters

Final Approval Certificate

Antonis Loizou FRICS -
Property News

How Golden Passport providers cheated the system

Nigel Howarth -

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Cyprus Property News uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter.

We guarantee that we do not spam and will not divulge your email address to any third party.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1617
RUB
0.0112
CNY
0.1276
CHF
0.9142

Top Stories

Real estate indicators improving

Property Investment Panos Danos -
Cyprus’ macroeconomic performance throughout 2021 will remain under pressure, with downward annual variations in several indicators influenced by the ongoing pandemic. However, when the health...

Central Bank worried about falling property prices

Property News Nigel Howarth -
In its recent financial stability report, the Cyprus Central Bank notes that "even a relatively small deterioration in the performance of the property sector...

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

Our mission is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

We also have an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021