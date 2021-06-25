Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Friday 25th June 2021
Cyprus property prices recovering

By Nigel Howarth
The Residential Property Price Index recorded a recovery in the first quarter of 2021 after two consecutive quarters of falling prices, according to the RPPI compiled by the Cyprus Central Bank (CBC).

The rise was mainly due to an increase in apartment prices.

According to the CBC, the rise in property prices is mainly due to the 1.2% increase in apartment prices compared to the previous quarter.

House prices rose marginally by 0.2% over the same period.

Annually, house prices increased marginally by 0.2%, while apartment prices increased by 2.5% compared to Q1 2020.

According to the CBC, the increase in prices per type of housing seems to reflect the enhanced preference of buyers and investors for apartments in relation to homes in most districts.

However, in Limassol and Larnaca, there seems to be more demand for smaller houses.
“According to real estate market professionals, in most districts, there is an increased demand from domestic buyers, mainly for apartments and houses of smaller size and value than in the past,” the bank report said.

It may be because buyers wish to benefit from the state scheme that subsidizes interest rate for first-time property buyers or buyers looking to purchase holiday homes or investors buying to let.

On the other hand, the CBC notes there is a reduced interest in luxury real estate in coastal areas due to the abolition of the Cyprus Investment Program.

In Q1 2021, the RPPI increased in Limassol, Larnaca and Famagusta quarterly, but house prices fell in Paphos and remained stable in Nicosia.

