Apartment residents living on the edge

Residents in a hilltop apartment building in Germasogeia, Limassol are living in fear that their complex could collapse at any moment.

The developer who built the complex failed to build a retaining wall and, as you can see in the photograph above, the development is being undermined as the face of the hill erodes away.

The Authorities have known about the problem for several years and one resident who spoke with Phileleftheros said that “We really live in the air. We have been fighting to find a solution to the problem for years. We bought an apartment, but it’s like we threw away our money away.” A member of the complex’s management committee said the problem was very serious.

Another resident said that “The developer built the apartment building, sold us the apartments, but since then he’s been missing,” and said that that construction of the apartment building should have stopped by that time. He claimed that complaints were made when the problem came to light 10 years ago, but nothing happened.

Residents have written to the mayor and the Municipal Council of Germasogeia requesting their help to build the missing wall.

Speaking to the Phileleftheros, the mayor of Germasogeia Kyriakos Xidias agreed hat the problem was very serious. “The retaining wall must be done immediately. We have managed to get the consent of the owners who live under this apartment building, to build the retaining wall within their property.”

The mayor noted that a Certificate of Approval for the complex had not been issued and that no Title Deeds could be issued until the retaining wall had been built.

He also noted that he had written to the residents advising them that although the municipality is willing to help wherever it can, it cannot pay all the costs required to build the missing wall as the complex is privately owned.