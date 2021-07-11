Building of 955 new homes authorised in Cyprus

April 2021 saw another surge in the planned number of new homes to be built in Cyprus according to the building permit statistics published by the Statistical Service.

During April a total of 627 building permits were authorised by the municipal authorities and the district administration offices in Cyprus; an increase of 221.5% compared to the 195 authorised in April 2020.

The total value of these permits reached €230.6 million and their total area 192.9 thousand square meters and provided for the construction of 955 new homes.

These increases come as no surprise as the construction industry was suffering from the COVID-19 containment measures in April 2020, which resulted in a 62.5% fall in the number of permits issued.

The 627 building permits were authorised for the following:

Residential buildings – 441 (+202.1% compared to April 2020)

– 441 (+202.1% compared to April 2020) Non-residential buildings – 92 (+360.1% compared to April 2020)

– 92 (+360.1% compared to April 2020) Civil engineering projects – 44 (+226.7% compared to April 2020)

– 44 (+226.7% compared to April 2020) Division of plots of land – 38 (+171.4% compared to April 2020)

– 38 (+171.4% compared to April 2020) Road construction – 1 (+300.0% compared to April 2020)

Building permits for new homes

The 441 residential permits provided for the construction of 995 new homes, comprising:

Single houses – 280 (+324.2% compared to March 2020)

– 280 (+324.2% compared to March 2020) Buildings comprising 2 units – 74 (+68.2% compared to March 2020)

– 74 (+68.2% compared to March 2020) Residential Apartment blocks – 572 (+155.4% compared to March 2020)

– 572 (+155.4% compared to March 2020) Residential/Commercial apartment blocks – 29 (+480.0% compared to March 2020)

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes

(Number of Dwellings)

Month 2020 (Dwellings) 2021 (Dwellings) Increase/Decrease %age Change January 696 702 6 0.9% February 680 663 -17 -2.5% March 524 1,033 509 97.1% April 339 955 616 181.7% Totals 2,239 3,353 1114 48.9%

Annual construction figures

During the first four months of 2021, 2,524 building permits were issued compared to 1,721 in the same period last year; an increase of 46.7%. Their total value rose by 34.2%, their total area by 36.0% and the number of new homes by 49.9%.

The construction of 3,353 the new homes for which building permits were authorised during the first four months of 2021, provided for the construction 1,156 new homes in Nicosia, 1,177 in Limassol, 612 in Larnaca, 309 in Paphos and 99 in Famagusta; an overall increase of 49.8% compared to the first four months of 2020.

