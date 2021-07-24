Cyprus first-time home buyers’ market

LionGlobal reports that the pandemic and the abolition of the Cyprus Investment Programme may have caused a crack in the Cypriot real estate market and intense concern among the business community, but a second reading of the data shows that the picture is not so blurry.

If it focuses on the needs of other groups, the property sector has a lot to offer. Local demand will boost the property market, as it has helped maintain its performance over the last year.

LionGlobal’s recent survey on the first-time home buying market shows that Millennials are expected to be the dominant force in the real estate market in the coming years.

Until now, it was believed that apartments are the type of property most favoured by younger people. But it seems that this impression may have been created by the trends that have prevailed abroad in recent years.

It appears that Cypriot Millennials think differently according to the results of LionGlobal’s survey on “Millennials in the first-time home buying market”, in which men and women aged 25-39 participated.

They want the… American Dream

From the participants’ answers, it is clear that Cypriot Millennials are differentiated, as they have the American Dream in their mind, which is owning a large and spacious home with a garden.

When asked about the ideal type of home, 55% of participants stated that they would prefer a house, with a very large number of them stating that the minimum internal area in which they would wish to live is 166 sq. m.

Similarly, 50% of respondents believe that a garden or a roof garden could affect their decision in buying a house, while two-bedroom apartments were the most popular choice amongst those who indicated they would prefer an apartment.

As for the ideal location of buying a house, 76% of participants mentioned easy access to goods and services as well as to their place of work among the most important characteristics.

Prefer to buy a home rather than rent

Another interesting finding is that, contrary to the widespread impression that this age group is content with renting a property, Cypriot Millennials prefer to buy a home.

More specifically, 34% of participants reported that they would prefer buying instead of renting as this is viewed as a more affordable option. In addition, 67% of participants believe that buying a house at its early phase of construction represents a better option, either because they believe they can benefit from a better price or because they can make some internal modifications.

“Appropriate” prices

Based on the survey, Millennials seem willing to buy a home, but at a much lower price than the existing ones, especially in areas close to the city centre of Nicosia and Limassol.

More specifically, they seem to be tempted to buy a house if it is sold at a price of approximately €270,000. Respectively, they are willing to pay €125,000 for a one-bedroom apartment, €180,000 for a two-bedroom apartment and up to €225,000 for a three-bedroom apartment.

Home prices and down payment pose obstacles

In trying to purchase a home, Millennials seem to be faced with some obstacles, such as the rising property prices and finding the down payment required by banks in order to be granted a loan.

According to LionGlobal’s survey, 77% of participating Millennials who are in the process of buying a home have a down payment of up to €45,000. At the same time, a large percentage of the sampled participants are not aware of the loan terms offered by banks nor of the interest rate subsidy scheme implemented by the Government. At the same time, 59% of participants wishing to buy a home consider high property prices as their main obstacle.

However, 75% of respondents believe that the decision to buy a home is a good investment under the current circumstances.