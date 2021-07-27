Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Tuesday 27th July 2021
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty NewsCyprus still considering Golden Passport applications
Property News

Cyprus still considering Golden Passport applications

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus Golden Passport

Despite numerous warnings from the European Commission, Cyprus is still considering ‘golden passport’ applications that were pending at the time the disgraced Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) scheme was ‘irrevocably terminated’ in November 2020.

In October 2020 the European Commission launched infringement procedures against Cyprus and Malta by issuing letters of formal notice regarding their ‘golden passport’ schemes.

The news that Cyprus was continuing to examine ‘golden passport’ applications broke during an interview between Stockwatch and Michalis Zavos, CEO of the Limassol-based D. Zavos Group and member of the Cyprus Land and Building Developers Association (LBDA).

Mr Zavos defended the scheme blaming its collapse on the absence of proper supervision and believes the government will develop a new investment program with stricter terms and conditions.

He went on to say that Cyprus has become a magnet for the rich and spoke of intense interest from wealthy buyers from European countries; in particular, buyers from Sweden, Germany and England, who are looking to buy properties priced at €1 million – € 2 million.

Golden Passport investigations

Former President of the island’s Supreme Court Myron Nicolatos said that, of the 6,779 golden passports issued during the programme’s 13-year run, 53% were issued not to the investors themselves but to family members or top company executives.

The Attorney-General’s Office had warned on separate occasions in 2015 and 2016 that the practice might be unlawful because there was no specific law enabling the government to issue such passports.

Mr Nicolatos said “It’s obvious that the (programme) operated between 2007 and Aug. 17, 2020, with blanks and omissions, without a legal framework and almost without a regulatory framework

“Also absent were those safety valves, the proper legal guidance as well as adequate supervision regarding existing laws and regulations.”

A study by the Cyprus Ministry of Finance estimated that total investment by foreigners amounts to around €9.7 billion.

In addition to the infringement procedures that the European Commission has already launched against Cyprus, the news that Cyprus is continuing to consider ‘golden passport’ applications may lead to further sanctions.

Previous articleCyprus property prices continue to fluctuate

RELATED ARTICLES

Property Prices

Cyprus property prices continue to fluctuate

Staff Reporter -
Property Scams

Limassol man duped in house sale

George Psyllides -
Property Articles

Cyprus first-time home buyers’ market

Nigel Howarth -
Property Investment

Moody’s upgrades Cyprus’ rating

Staff Reporter -
Marinas

Paphos marina takes a small step

Nigel Howarth -
Legal Matters

Cyprus failing to comply with EU VAT rules for dwellings

Nigel Howarth -

2 COMMENTS

    • Estate agents generally charge between 3% and 5% (+VAT) of the sale price achieved. I agree that this is a large percentage compared with other countries, but there is a very small turnover of propertuies in Cyprus and a property can remain on an estate agent’s book for many months or years, particularly if it’s a run-of-the-mill type property with nothing worthy of note. (Also many people seem to believe they can sell a property for more than any buyer is prepared to pay.)

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up to receive our free Cyprus property newsletter

We guarantee that we do not spam and will not divulge your email address to any third party.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1744
RUB
0.0115
CNY
0.1299
CHF
0.9254

Top Stories

Cyprus still considering Golden Passport applications

Property News Nigel Howarth -
Despite numerous warnings from the European Commission, Cyprus is still considering 'golden passport' applications that were pending at the time the disgraced Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI)...

Cyprus property prices continue to fluctuate

Property Prices Staff Reporter -
According to Q2 data processed by WiRE, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic are still felt by the Cyprus Real Estate market, with sale...

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021