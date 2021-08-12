Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Friday 13th August 2021
Property Statistics

Permits for more than 1,000 new homes authorised

By Nigel Howarth
new homes under construction

May 2021 saw another rise in the planned number of new homes to be built in Cyprus according to the building permit statistics published by the Statistical Service.

During May a total of 633 building permits were authorised by the municipal authorities and the district administration offices in Cyprus; a fall of 10.6% compared to the 708 authorised in May 2020.

The total value of these permits reached €307.7 million and their total area 268.7 thousand square meters and they provided for the construction of 1,061 new dwellings.

The 633 building permits were authorised for the following:

  • Residential buildings – 453
  • Non-residential buildings – 109
  • Civil engineering projects – 26
  • Division of plots of land – 39
  • Road construction – 6

Building permits for new homes

The 453 residential permits provided for the construction of 995 new homes, comprising:

  • Single houses – 300
  • Buildings comprising 2 units – 87
  • Residential apartment blocks – 544
  • Residential/commercial apartment blocks – 130

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes
(Number of Dwellings)

Month 2020 (Dwellings) 2021 (Dwellings) Increase/Decrease %age Change
January 696 702 6 0.9%
February 680 663 -17 -2.5%
March 524 1,033 509 97.1%
April 339 955 616 181.7%
May 956 1,061 105 11.0%
Totals 3,195 4,414 1,219 38.2%

Annual construction figures

During the first five months of 2021, 3,157 building permits were issued compared to 2,429 in the same period last year; an increase of 30.0%. Their total value rose by 39.0%, their total area by 40.1% and the number of new homes by 38.2%.

The building permits for the 3,353 new homes that were authorised during the first five months of 2021, provided for the construction of 1,560 new homes in Limassol, 1,416 in Nicosia, 755 in Larnaca, 513 in Paphos and 170 in Famagusta; an overall increase of 38.2% compared to the same period in 2020.

Further reading

CYSTAT press release: Building Permits May 2021

