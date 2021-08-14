Construction material prices escalating

The Price Index of Construction Materials recorded a significant annual increase of 13.6% in July, reaching 114.46 according to the Cyprus Statistical Service (CYSTAT).

Compared to July 2020, increases were noted in:

Metallic products (+29.61%)

(+29.61%) Wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics (+12.30%)

(+12.30%) Electromechanical products (+10.38%)

(+10.38%) Minerals (+2.56%)

(+2.56%) Mineral products (+1.14%)

As we reported earlier this month, construction costs have skyrocketed, with the recent hike in the price of diesel further exacerbating the situation.

