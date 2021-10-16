Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Saturday 16th October 2021
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeLegal MattersCyprus to revoke 45 golden passports
Legal MattersProperty News

Cyprus to revoke 45 golden passports

By Editorial
Golden Passport scheme

The government has decided to revoke the citizenship of 45 dubious investors who obtained a Cyprus passport through the disgraced citizenship by investment scheme, which collapsed under corruption scandals.

The decision was announced on Friday by government spokesperson Marios Pelekanos.

He said the cabinet based its decision on an independent inquiry into the programme, which recommended looking into the possibility of rescinding citizenships and other actions in 102 cases.

“The cabinet decided to launch the revocation process for 39 investors and six members of their families and to cancel a previous cabinet decision to naturalise an investor and a dependant family member,” Pelekanos said.

He also said the cabinet would be examining a further six cases and monitoring another 47.

An inquiry into the issuing of so-called ‘golden passports’ between 2007 and 2020 was conducted by an independent committee headed by former supreme court judge Myron Nikolatos.

The probe found there was “criminal and political” responsibility.

“It is obvious the Cyprus Investment Programme operated between 2007 and 2020 with gaps and deficiencies, an inadequate legislative framework and almost no regulatory framework,” Nikolatos told reporters in June.

A damning report said that over half (53%) of the 6,779 passports granted were done so illegally, encouraged by a due diligence vacuum or insufficient background checks.

Last November, the Mediterranean island dropped the passport scheme after Al Jazeera aired a documentary showing reporters posing as fixers for a Chinese businessman seeking a Cypriot passport despite having a criminal record.

Parliament speaker Demetris Syllouris and an opposition MP were secretly filmed allegedly trying to facilitate a passport for the fugitive investor.

They later resigned, although both insisted they were innocent of any wrongdoing.

Al Jazeera reported that dozens of those who applied were under criminal investigation, international sanctions or even serving prison sentences.

Nicosia had long faced pressure from Brussels to reform the scheme over concerns it may have helped organised crime gangs infiltrate the European Union.

Cyprus argued it had attracted necessary investment following the island’s 2013 economic meltdown.

Nicosia issued thousands of passports under the scheme, allowing investors to acquire one in exchange for an investment of €2.5 million, netting over seven billion euros for state coffers over the years.

The European Commission warned Nicosia over its golden passport scheme, launching a legal procedure against Cyprus, which is still ongoing.

Much to the chagrin of Brussels, the scheme attracted wealthy foreign investors because a passport from EU member Cyprus allowed free travel and residence within the 27-member bloc.

Previous articleAl Jazeera Cyprus Papers awarded bronze

RELATED ARTICLES

Property News

Al Jazeera Cyprus Papers awarded bronze

Nigel Howarth -
Property News

Cyprus bucks EU trend for rising rents

Editorial -
Property Prices

Cyprus house price index up 1.2%

Nigel Howarth -
Property Sales

Property sales rising steadily

Nigel Howarth -
Property News

Rising costs push property prices through the roof

Kyriacos Kiliaris -
Property Investment

All pending golden passports applications reviewed

Elias Hazou -

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up to receive our free Cyprus property newsletter

We guarantee that we do not spam and will not divulge your email address to any third party.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1850
RUB
0.0121
CNY
0.1340
CHF
0.9337

Top Stories

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021