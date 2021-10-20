Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Thursday 21st October 2021
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty StatisticsConstruction material price hikes continues
Property Statistics

Construction material price hikes continues

By Nigel Howarth
construction material (concrete)

The price of construction materials continued to surge in September as the global economy picks up in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic causing global demand to increase.

The Cyprus Statistical Service reports that, compared to September 2020, the Construction material price index recorded an increase of 14.92%.

Compared to September 2020, increases were recorded in:

  • Metallic products (30.64%) including iron and steel (46.29%)
  • Wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics (15.71%)
  • Electromechanical products (11.37%)
  • Minerals (2.21%) including Cements (4.52%)
  • Mineral products (1.50%)

The Cyprus Statistical Service notes that “Prices of materials used in construction are collected on a monthly basis based on a sample of products and suppliers. The reference date for the prices collected is the 15th each month. Prices are valued excluding VAT. The data collection is carried out by telephone, fax or e-mail. Prices of materials are based on actual prices rather than list prices.”

Price index construction materials chart

ING expects that “will take at least until the summer of 2022 before we expect the price of some building materials, notably concrete, bricks and cement, to drop. Construction firms’ suppliers first need to improve their historically low levels of inventories. The price of timber and steel will probably settle down earlier.

“The building materials’ price hikes have put building companies’ profit margins under pressure. This can easily lead to loss-making projects as profit margins are thin in the construction sector, generally about 2 to 4%. The development of output prices of construction projects and input prices of building materials are in general closely related. However, from 2018 until the end of 2020, contractors’ output prices increased faster than the input prices which could have resulted in higher profits. Yet, due to the higher building material costs input prices are catching up quickly and saw their biggest increase in the first quarter of 2021 since 2004 and this puts pressure on those margins.”

Construction material costs – further reading

Press release: Price Index of Construction Materials: September 2021

Tags: , , ,
Previous articlePeople suffering at the hands of the Land Registry

RELATED ARTICLES

Property News

People suffering at the hands of the Land Registry

Nigel Howarth -
Legal Matters

Cyprus to revoke 45 golden passports

Editorial -
Property News

Al Jazeera Cyprus Papers awarded bronze

Nigel Howarth -
Property News

Cyprus bucks EU trend for rising rents

Editorial -
Property Prices

Cyprus house price index up 1.2%

Nigel Howarth -
Property Sales

Property sales rising steadily

Nigel Howarth -

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up to receive our free Cyprus property newsletter

We guarantee that we do not spam and will not divulge your email address to any third party.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1848
RUB
0.0121
CNY
0.1342
CHF
0.9342

Top Stories

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021