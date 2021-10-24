Inspecting resale properties – part 1

Given the long-standing issues with Title Deeds, more home buyers are restricting their search to resale properties that have been issued with their all-important Title Deed.

(But please note that even properties with Title Deeds may have problems. It’s essential to ensure that the property has not been extended the property, a swimming pool or garage added, etc. without the required authorisation. More on this subject in a later article.)

Some people buy a resale property without visiting the island to see what they’re getting for their money. They often base their decision on flashy promotional literature and marketing hype. To say this is not a good idea is the biggest understatement since Noah said “I think we’re in for a drop of rain!”

Just as you would check out a car before buying it, it is absolutely essential that you visit Cyprus and inspect your potential new permanent/holiday home (inside and out), before parting with your money.

You may have seen those TV property programmes where the potential home-buyer ‘inspects’ a property. You hear them saying things like “This room’s a good size”, “I like the decoration”, “What a lovely view”. So they like the property and its location, but have they inspected it properly?

In the coming weeks, I’ll be publishing a systematic method for inspecting properties.

Viewing resale properties

To get the ball rolling, here’s some general advice when viewing resale properties:

Look at as many properties as you can.

as you can. View properties after a few days of heavy rain when dampness, leaking windows and doors are easier to detect.

when dampness, leaking windows and doors are easier to detect. Do not let estate agents or vendors rush you through viewing without giving you the opportunity to look in every corner; take your time.

through viewing without giving you the opportunity to look in every corner; take your time. List all the features you want in a new home . If you are unsure about the features you want, write down the things you like and dislike in your present home. Take this list with you when you look at properties.

. If you are unsure about the features you want, write down the things you like and dislike in your present home. Take this list with you when you look at properties. Do not allow yourself to be seduced into buying by a spectacular setting, the decoration and furnishings, or by the charm of the agent or vendor.

by a spectacular setting, the decoration and furnishings, or by the charm of the agent or vendor. If you find a property you like, go back and check it over more thoroughly . Revisit at different times of the day to see where the sun rises and sets, and the varying traffic conditions in the area.

. Revisit at different times of the day to see where the sun rises and sets, and the varying traffic conditions in the area. If possible, meet the neighbours.

Next week I’ll focus on inspecting the location of properties and the general condition of the area and neighbouring buildings.

And if there’s anything you think should be added to my list, please add a comment below.