Sunday 31st October 2021
Inspecting resale properties – part 2

By Nigel Howarth
In the first article, I gave some general advice on viewing resale properties. In this second article some advice on checking out their location.

When inspecting resale properties (or any other properties), the first thing to check out is their location and the general condition of the area and neighbouring buildings.

Location is perhaps the most important factor to consider. As well as being Channel 4’s prime-time property programme, “location, location, location” is a common mantra in real estate. But a ‘good location’ means different things to different people; it all depends on your personal needs and preferences. Here are some things to consider:

Visit the area at different times of the day to check out the general environment and conditions and see what local amenities are on offer.

  • Is it a noisy area?
  • Are any farm animals kept nearby? Is their smell likely to be a problem?
  • What is the condition of neighbouring properties?
  • Is there any industrial activity or construction work nearby that is likely to cause a nuisance?
  • Is there land nearby where something could be built at a later date?
  • How close are local amenities such as shops, doctors, dentists, etc?
  • Is there any public transport nearby?
  • Are the local roads good and what are the local traffic conditions (peak and off-peak)?

If you’re looking for a permanent home, restrict your search to resale properties in residential zones. (Properties in tourist zones are usually bought as holiday homes or investment properties for holiday rentals; many are empty outside the main tourist season and you may not have permanent neighbours and some tourists can be noisy.)

Take time to look around before deciding where to buy. Don’t get caught up in the romance of the place; buy with your head, not with your heart.

Think about the longer term. You may be fit and active now but may not be able to manage a large or steep garden, lots of steps, the drive to the shops/doctor/hospital, etc. as the years go by. Remember the proverb: “Buy in haste, and repent at leisure”.

Next week I’ll look at inspecting the outside of properties and the general site conditions.

Previous articleNPLs accounted for 17.4% of total loans in July
Next articleConstruction costs hike threaten recovery

