Inspecting resale properties – part 3

In the first two articles I gave some general advice on viewing resale properties and checking out the local area and amenities.

Today, I’ll move on to look at how to carry out an external inspection.

When inspecting the outside of resale properties, take time to look over any outbuildings, the boundary walls and the general site conditions:

Look at boundary walls . Check for leaning, bowing, cracking and signs of movement indicating poor construction or maintenance.

. Check for leaning, bowing, cracking and signs of movement indicating poor construction or maintenance. Check for exposed steel reinforcing , particularly on the roof. Exposed steel rusts, allowing water to penetrate the superstructure. As it rusts it expands, causing the concrete to crack and eventually fall away. Thoroughly examine the area around any exposed steel for cracks. (This problem, as shown in the photo above, is expensive to rectify. It requires the damaged concrete to be removed, the steel reinforcing cleaned and protected, and the surface re-rendered and decorated both inside and outside the property.)

. Check that the garden is neat and tidy and that no trees are overhanging the roof. Note that some trees have very invasive roots and can get inside water pipes and drains causing blockages and breakages.

The list above is illustrative but not exhaustive.

I always recommend that potential purchasers should have resale properties inspected professionally by a qualified independent surveyor.