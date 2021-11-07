Cyprus Property News for home buyers & real estate investors in Cyprus

8th November 2021
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty StatisticsBuilding permits remained steady in August
Property Statistics

Building permits remained steady in August

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus building permits

The number of building permits authorised in Cyprus by the municipal authorities and the district administration offices during August of this year remained steady.

The August 2021 figures show that a total of 523 building permits were authorised during the month; the same number as authorised in August 2020. Their value fell 25.3% to €143.4 million and their area fell 15.3% to 124.9 thousand square metres.

The August permits provided for the construction of 554 new homes (dwelling units), a fall of 29.9% from the 790 new homes authorised in the same month last year.

The 523 building permits were authorised for the following:

  • Residential buildings – 350
  • Non-residential buildings – 85
  • Civil engineering projects – 28
  • Division of plots of land – 46
  • Road construction – 14

New home construction

The 350 permits for residential buildings provided for the construction of 554 new homes, comprising:

  • Single houses – 250
  • Buildings comprising 2 units – 42
  • Residential apartment blocks – 260
  • Residential/commercial apartment blocks – 2

Of those 554 new homes, 225 are destined for Nicosia, 171 for Limassol, 86 for Paphos, 56 for Larnaca and 16 for Famagusta.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes
(Number of Dwellings)

Month 2020 (Dwellings) 2021 (Dwellings) Increase/Decrease %age Change
January 696 702 6 0.9%
February 680 663 -17 -2.5%
March 524 1,033 509 97.1%
April 339 955 616 181.7%
May 956 1,061 105 11.0%
June 976 998 22 2.3%
July 1,141 874 -267 -23.4%
August
 790 554 -236 -29.9%
Totals 6,102 6,840 738 12.1%

Building permits: year to date

During the first eight months of 2021, 5,240 permits were authorised compared with 4,416 in the same period last year; an increase of 18.7%. The value of these permits fell 4.5% to €143.4 million, but their total area rose by 8.1% to reach 124.9 thousand square metres.

These permits provided for the construction of 6,840 new homes, an increase of 12.1% compared to the 6,102 new homes authorised in the same period last year.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service “Building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.”

Further reading

Building Permits: August 2021

Previous articleInspecting resale properties – part 3

RELATED ARTICLES

Property News

Construction costs hike threaten recovery

Kyriacos Kiliaris -
Property Statistics

Construction material price hikes continues

Nigel Howarth -
Property News

Rising costs push property prices through the roof

Kyriacos Kiliaris -
Title Deeds

Title Deeds backlog reducing

Nigel Howarth -
Property Statistics

Construction material prices surge

Nigel Howarth -
Property Statistics

Strong recovery in construction activity

Nigel Howarth -

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up to receive our free Cyprus property newsletter

We guarantee that we do not spam and will not divulge your email address to any third party.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1667
RUB
0.0121
CNY
0.1352
CHF
0.9479

Top Stories

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021