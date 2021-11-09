Cyprus Property News for home buyers & real estate investors in Cyprus

9th November 2021
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty SalesProperty sales to EU nationals bucks trend
Property Sales

Property sales to EU nationals bucks trend

By Nigel Howarth
house keys

Further analysis of the property sales statistics (as measured by the number of sale contracts deposited at Land Registry offices) provided by the Cyprus Department of Lands and Surveys reveal that the 14% fall in sales in October was caused by a weakening demand in the domestic and non-EU segments of the market.

Of the 2,708 sales contracts involving overseas buyers in the first ten months of 2020, 1,335 were from EU buyers and the remaining 1,373 from non-EU buyers. Non-Cypriot buyers accounted for approximately 34% of total sales.

Property sales to EU Nationals

During October, sales to the EU segment of the market rose 68% compared to the same month last year.

While the number of sales in Nicosia and Famagusta remained unchanged from October 2020, they rose in the remaining three districts; Larnaca 71%, Limassol 115% and Paphos 74%.

EU property sales October 2021
Foreign (EU) Property Sale Transactions – 2020/2021 Comparison

On an annual basis, sales have risen in all districts. Sales in Paphos (35%), Famagusta (28%), Limassol (54%) and Larnaca (80%).

Sales to non-EU nationals

Property sales to the non-EU segment of the market in October fell 30% compared to the same month last year.

With the exception of Larnaca, where sales rose 13%, they fell in the other four districts; Nicosia -76%, Famagusta -18%, Limassol -28% and Paphos -45%.

Non-EU property sales October 2021
Foreign (Non-EU) Property Sale Transactions – 2020/2021 Comparison

On an annual basis, sales in Nicosia are up 16% and in Larnaca they’re up 10%. However, sales in Paphos, Famagusta and Limassol are down 38%, 22% and 4% respectively.

Domestic sales

During October, property sales to the domestic market fell 22% compared to the same month last year.

With the exception of Nicosia, where sales were up 19% compared to October 2020, the total number the number of properties sold fell in the remaining four districts; Famagusta -55%, Larnaca -24%, Limassol -40% and Paphos -35%.

Domestic sales October 2021
Domestic Property Sale Transactions – 2020/2021 Comparison

Despite the fall in during October, year-to-date sales in Paphos are up 35% followed by Nicosia where they’re up 32%. Meanwhile annual sales in Limassol, Famagusta and Larnaca are up 30%, 26% and 16% respectively compared to the first ten months of 2020.

Previous articleCyprus approves 390 extra golden passports

RELATED ARTICLES

Property Sales

Property sales recede as Cyprus cools

Nigel Howarth -
Property Sales

Property sales improve in all market segments

Nigel Howarth -
Property News

Nicosia driving slow real estate market

Editorial -
Property Sales

Lack of overseas sales slowing market recovery

Nigel Howarth -
Property Sales

Property sales continue to improve

Nigel Howarth -
Property Sales

Recovery in property sales slows

Nigel Howarth -

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up to receive our free Cyprus property newsletter

We guarantee that we do not spam and will not divulge your email address to any third party.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1691
RUB
0.0122
CNY
0.1350
CHF
0.9461

Top Stories

Property sales to EU nationals bucks trend

Property Sales Nigel Howarth -
Further analysis of the property sales statistics (as measured by the number of sale contracts deposited at Land Registry offices) provided by the Cyprus...

Cyprus approves 390 extra golden passports

Legal Matters Editorial -
Cyprus approved another 390 golden passports applicants after the Citizenship-by-Investment scheme was scrapped in November 2020, while Brussels' infringement procedure into the scheme continues. Presenting...

Building permits remained steady in August

Property Statistics Nigel Howarth -
The number of building permits authorised in Cyprus by the municipal authorities and the district administration offices during August of this year remained steady. The...

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021