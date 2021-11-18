Cyprus Property News for home buyers & real estate investors in Cyprus

19th November 2021
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty StatisticsConstruction material prices continue to skyrocket
Property Statistics

Construction material prices continue to skyrocket

By Nigel Howarth
construction site

Construction material prices continued to skyrocket in October as the global economy continues to pick up in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic causing global demand to increase.

The Cyprus Statistical Service reports that, compared to October 2020, the Construction material price index recorded an increase of 16.99%.

Compared to October 2020, increases were recorded in:

  • Metallic products (32.35%) including iron and steel (44.70%)
  • Wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics (17.51%)
  • Electromechanical products (11.68%)
  • Minerals (5.61%) including Cements (10.62%)
  • Mineral products (4.31%)

The Cyprus Statistical Service notes that prices of materials used in construction are collected on a monthly basis based on a sample of products and suppliers. The reference date for the prices collected is the 15th each month. Prices are valued excluding VAT. The data collection is carried out by telephone, fax or e-mail.

Prices of materials are based on actual prices rather than list prices.

Price index construction materials chartChina’s imposition of emissions-reducing limits on metal production, factory closures throughout Asia, increasing electricity and gas costs, container shortages, escalating fuel costs have all contributed to skyrocketing costs.

Construction material costs – further reading

Press release: Price Index of Construction Materials: October 2021

Previous articleInspecting resale properties – part 4

RELATED ARTICLES

Property Statistics

Building permits remained steady in August

Nigel Howarth -
Property News

Construction costs hike threaten recovery

Kyriacos Kiliaris -
Property Statistics

Construction material price hikes continues

Nigel Howarth -
Property News

Rising costs push property prices through the roof

Kyriacos Kiliaris -
Property Statistics

Construction material prices surge

Nigel Howarth -
Property Statistics

Construction material prices escalating

Nigel Howarth -

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up to receive our free Cyprus property newsletter

We guarantee that we do not spam and will not divulge your email address to any third party.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1723
RUB
0.0120
CNY
0.1370
CHF
0.9487

Top Stories

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021