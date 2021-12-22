Cyprus Property News for home buyers & real estate investors in Cyprus

23rd December 2021
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeLegal MattersFormer MPs face prosecution over passport scandal
Legal Matters

Former MPs face prosecution over passport scandal

By Editorial
MPs involved in passport scandal

Police are requesting the prosecution of former House Speaker Demetris Syllouris and ex-AKEL MP Christakis Giovani implicated in the golden passport scandal, which ended the citizenship for investment scheme.

Police have completed an investigation into the two former senior MPs and their involvement in offering Cyprus passports to criminals.

The case file has been handed to the attorney-general, who will decide whether there is enough evidence to take the case to court.

According to daily Phileleftheros, the police has recommended that the duo be prosecuted for corruption.

Police launched a probe in October last year following an Al Jazeera documentary, exposing the two as middlemen for dodgy foreign investors eyeing a Cypriot passport to gain access to the EU.

Al Jazeera’s expose showed reporters posing as fixers for a Chinese businessman seeking a Cypriot passport despite having a criminal record.

Parliament speaker Syllouris and the opposition MP were secretly filmed allegedly trying to facilitate a passport for the fugitive investor.

Prominent Famagusta lawyer Andreas Pittadjis also featured in the video, and others linked to Giovani’s property development company.

Both Syllouris and Giovanis later resigned, although both insisted they were innocent of any wrongdoing, claiming the video had been illegally recorded.

Until that time, the government had fiercely defended the citizenship scheme but was forced to scrap it, as the EU launched legal proceedings over claims it had been selling passports to dubious individuals.

A public inquiry found the government broke the law countless times to grant citizenship to over 6,700 people from 2007 to 2020.

The damning report said that over half (53%) of the 6,779 passports granted were done so illegally, encouraged by a due diligence vacuum or insufficient background checks.

Cyprus’ passport scheme generated over €7 billion during its lifespan from 2007.

Previous articleLimassol property sales exceed €6.3 billion

RELATED ARTICLES

Property News

Two Limassol towers post-golden passports

Editorial -
Legal Matters

Cyprus approves 390 extra golden passports

Editorial -
Property News

Golden passports demise ‘shortens’ Limassol towers

Editorial -
Property News

EC confirms response on golden passports

Elias Hazou -
Legal Matters

Cyprus to revoke 45 golden passports

Editorial -
Property News

Al Jazeera Cyprus Papers awarded bronze

Nigel Howarth -

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up to receive our free Cyprus property newsletter

We guarantee that we do not spam and will not divulge your email address to any third party.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1728
RUB
0.0120
CNY
0.1387
CHF
0.9597

Top Stories

Former MPs face prosecution over passport scandal

Legal Matters Editorial -
Police are requesting the prosecution of former House Speaker Demetris Syllouris and ex-AKEL MP Christakis Giovani implicated in the golden passport scandal, which ended...

Limassol property sales exceed €6.3 billion

Property Sales Press Release -
The three major municipalities of the Limassol District – the Municipality of Limassol, of Yermasoyia and of Agios Athanasios, gained a significant share of...

Our top 10 stories in 2021

Property News Nigel Howarth -
Our top 10 stories for 2021 are set against a background of BREXIT and the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to disrupt the lives...

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021