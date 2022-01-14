Cyprus Property News for home buyers & real estate investors in Cyprus

14th January 2022
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty NewsCyprus progress against money laundering
Property News

Cyprus progress against money laundering

By Editorial
Money laundering

Cyprus has room to improve in fighting money laundering and the financing of terrorism, despite ‘some’ progress recorded in the past year, the Council of Europe’s anti-money laundering body (Moneyval) said.

According to a follow-up report by Moneyval: “Cyprus has made some progress in improving its level of compliance with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards on combatting money laundering and the financing of terrorism”.

In its 2019 initial mutual evaluation report, Moneyval concluded that Cyprus complied or largely complied with 37 of the 40 FATF recommendations.

Although Cyprus has taken some of the measures to improve compliance with FATF recommendations, it communicated actions too late to Moneyval.

The monitoring body asked the Cypriot authorities to report back under its enhanced follow-up procedure on progress to address the remaining shortcomings for the three FATF recommendations in which Cyprus had been assessed as “partially compliant”.

Moneyval’s follow-up report published two years later examines a range of legislative, regulatory and institutional measures taken by authorities concerning risk assessment and monitoring of its non-profit sector and assessment by correspondent banks of respondent relationships.

It also evaluates the powers available to investigative authorities to intercept communications and apply controlled delivery techniques to cash and bearer negotiable instruments.

The follow-up report also assesses the implementation of new international requirements for virtual asset service providers established in a revised FATF Recommendation.

Cyprus’ rating on implementing this revised recommendation was downgraded from “largely compliant” to “partially compliant”.

Nicosia has taken several measures to implement these new FATF requirements, including the publication in December 2021 of an assessment of money laundering and terrorist financing risks presented by virtual assets and the related services providers.

However, these measures were taken too late to be assessed in the follow-up report, said Moneyval.

As a result, Cyprus remains “compliant” with 16 of the forty FATF Recommendations, “largely compliant” with 20 recommendations and “partially compliant” with four recommendations (non-profit organisations, correspondent banking, new technologies, and powers of law enforcement and investigative authorities).

Cyprus has no “non-compliant” ratings.

Authorities are expected to communicate further actions and progress to Moneyval in a year.

The Council of Europe’s anti-money laundering body expects that countries will have addressed most, if not all, shortcomings by the end of the third year from the adoption of their mutual evaluation report.

Meanwhile, corruption in public life has risen to the top of the political agenda after an AKEL MP and the House Speaker resigned when captured on video willing to facilitate a Cyprus passport for a Chinese investor with a criminal record.

Following revelations, Cyprus scrapped its lucrative passports for foreign investment in November 2020 amid corruption allegations and pressure from Brussels.

A damning public inquiry said that over half (53%) of the 6,779 passports granted were done so illegally, encouraged by a due diligence vacuum or insufficient background checks.

Since the revelations concerning the island’s Citizenship for Investment Scheme came to the forefront, corruption in public life has remained a hot topic.

Last year, President Anastasiades and the Justice Ministry had announced a series of measures in the fight against corruption and money laundering.

However, the president’s name was implicated in the Pandora Papers scandal, in which leaked documents exposed the secret offshore accounts of 35 world leaders and more than 100 billionaires, celebrities, and business leaders.

The leaked documents suggested that the president created shell companies abroad for personal enrichment.

A law firm founded by President Anastasiades has been named in the so-called Pandora Papers.

According to the investigation, the “law firm appears as a key offshore go-between for wealthy Russians.”

The Cypriot law firm allegedly helped a Russian billionaire and former senator, Leonid Lebedev, conceal ownership of four companies by listing law firm employees as owners of Lebedev’s entities.

Anastasiades strongly refuted these allegations.

Moneyval’s money laundering report

Anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing measures Cyprus

Previous articleAll market segments gained ground in 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Property News

Cyprus tops housing for investment but…

Nigel Howarth -
Legal Matters

Former MPs face prosecution over passport scandal

Editorial -
Property Investment

The rise and rule of zombie banking in Cyprus

Savvakis C. Savvides -
Legal Matters

Cyprus to revoke 45 golden passports

Editorial -
Property News

Al Jazeera Cyprus Papers awarded bronze

Nigel Howarth -
Property Sales

Lack of overseas sales slowing market recovery

Nigel Howarth -

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up to receive our free Cyprus property newsletter

We guarantee that we do not spam and will not divulge your email address to any third party.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1991
RUB
0.0118
CNY
0.1380
CHF
0.9524

Top Stories

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021