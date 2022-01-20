Cyprus Property News for home buyers & real estate investors in Cyprus

21st January 2022
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeLegal MattersPartners fined for letting non-lawyer take control of group litigation
Legal Matters

Partners fined for letting non-lawyer take control of group litigation

By Nick Hilborne
Lawyers fined

Two partners in a former City law firm have each been fined £7,500 for allowing a non-lawyer to have sole and unsupervised conduct of multi-jurisdictional group litigation involving 1,500 clients.

Siu Young Alan Ma and Taut-Yang Cheung (also known as Daniel Cheung) admitted letting Person A exercise “almost total control” of funds held in the firm’s client account on behalf of Cypriot property investors.

Approving an agreed outcome between the pair and the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) heard that the investors had been hit by the collapse in the property market on the island, leaving them either exposed to claims by Cypriot banks when their properties were only half built, or with devalued properties.

The initial strategy pursued by Mr Ma, senior partner of Maxwell Alves, and Mr Cheung, the junior partner, was to “file claims in the UK on a protective basis” to stop them becoming time-barred and “then seek to negotiate individual settlements with the Cypriot banks”.

Person A was not a qualified lawyer; rather, he had a background in banking and connections in Greece and Cyprus. He was taken on by the law firm as a business development consultant to work on what it referred to as the ‘Cyprop’ litigation.

Over three years from November 2012, the SRA said Company A, which was “owned and operated” by Person A and his wife and was not an authorised entity, provided “the bulk of the work” in relation to the Cyprop litigation.

Within Maxwell Alves, four paralegals worked on Cyprop, paid by the law firm, but charged to Person A. Company A employed eight people to work on the litigation. Maxwell Alves recruited a solicitor, ‘Person B’, in 2013 to “deal solely” with Cyprop.

“The Cyprop litigation was highly complex multi-jurisdictional litigation. Person A was given access and allowed to use the firm’s resources, including the client account, to manage the Cyprop work.

“The firm did not have adequate resources to handle such litigation on its own and so was reliant on Person A (and Company A) to provide extra staff to manage the work.”

As litigation is a reserved legal activity, Person A and unqualified employees of Company A needed to be supervised by someone from within Maxwell Alves. “It is agreed… that in this case there was no effective supervision of Person A,” the SRA said.

The SRA said the relationship between the law firm and Person A broke down in late 2015, and with the firm unable to handle the litigation itself, they entered into a deed of settlement and termination, along with a ‘continuity agreement’.

The effect of these was to create a transition period during which the litigation would be either settled or transferred to a new firm or entity – the Firm had no control over when, or to whom, the work would be transferred.

The agreements meant that Maxwell Alves nominally remained responsible for the work, with Person A continuing formally to act as consultant, but he retained “all practical control over the Cyprop client matters”.

A deal to transfer the files fell through in March 2016, and for the next year Person A ran the Cyprop litigation himself, with the assistance of Company A.

Clients “nominally remained the clients of the firm, and the firm remained on the court record, but the firm had no effective control or supervision over the matters, the conduct of the litigation, the client files, or the fees that were being charged”.

Mr Cheung wrote to the SRA about Person A in November 2016 “to report that he had client files and was not operating with the supervision of a solicitor”.

The law firm’s indemnity insurer took legal action to restrain Person A from working for the Cyprop clients, and Mr Justice Hickinbottom granted an interim injunction in February 2017.

The litigation was then transferred to Firm C, a law firm set up by Person B whose registered address was that of Company A, which would act as a ‘facilitator firm’ and later instructed Firm D to continue the litigation. Maxwell Alves closed in March 2018.

In an earlier SDT decision in October 2019, Mr Ma and Mr Cheung were each fined £17,500 and ordered to pay £22,000 in costs after they were found to have failed to properly advise international investors in off-plan property developments.

Conditions were imposed on their practicing certificates preventing them from being sole practitioners or compliance officers.

The tribunal said that given the “significant overlap” in terms of time and conduct, it was appropriate to “have regard” to those previous fines.

The solicitors were each fined £7,500 for their latest offences and ordered to pay costs of just over £9,000. They were made subject to the same conditions imposed in 2019 for an “indefinite period”.

About the author

Associate Editor Nick Hilborne is an experienced legal journalist and qualified solicitor. Formerly news editor of Solicitors Journal, he has also worked for the Law Society Gazette and The Lawyer, as well as The Times Educational Supplement.

(This this article was originally published on the Legal Futures website
on 20th January, 2021)

Previous articleHouse prices up by 9.2% in EU member states

RELATED ARTICLES

Property Prices

Property prices still at pre-2008 levels

Editorial -
Property Prices

Supply & demand mismatch in real estate market

Editorial -
Property Prices

Property values continuing to ebb and flow

Press Release -
Property News

KPMG in Cyprus announces partnership with RICS

Press Release -
Property News

Nicosia driving slow real estate market

Editorial -
Property Articles

As Cyprus changes so do properties

Pavlos Loizou MRICS VRS -

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up to receive our free Cyprus property newsletter

We guarantee that we do not spam and will not divulge your email address to any third party.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1991
RUB
0.0118
CNY
0.1380
CHF
0.9524

Top Stories

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021