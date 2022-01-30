Cyprus Property News for home buyers & real estate investors in Cyprus

2nd February 2022
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeLegal MattersPossible change in VAT on new dwellings
Legal Matters

Possible change in VAT on new dwellings

By Nigel Howarth
VAT on dwellings to change

Cyprus allows a reduced rate of VAT of 5% on the first 200 square metres of dwellings used as the principal and permanent residence by the beneficiary, without any other limitations.

This 5% reduced rate is applied regardless of the income, assets and economic situation of the beneficiary, the members of the family that will reside in the dwellings, and the maximum total area of the dwellings concerned.

In July 2021, the European Commission decided to send a letter of formal notice to Cyprus for its failure to properly apply EU VAT rules, which does allow EU Member States to apply a reduced rate of VAT on housing as part of a social policy. However, the wide scope of the Cypriot legislation and the lack of limitations indicate that the measure goes beyond the objective of a social policy.

Following the letter of formal notice, a bill that that reduces the VAT rate of 5% to the first 140 square metres of a dwelling was presented to parliament earlier this month. As explained in the memo accompany the bill, this change is in line with social policy and will therefore comply with EU Directive 2006/112/EC of 28 November 2006 on the common system of Value Added Tax.

In 2020 the Auditor General pointed out that the reduced VAT rate fell outside the framework of Cyprus social policy. He also pointed out that investors who bought properties under the (now defunct) ‘Golden Passport Scheme‘ would also pay VAT at the reduced rate and warned of the possibility that taxpayers would be asked to cover the VAT saved by those who bought property under the scheme. (Based on information available at the time, investors paid €125 million in VAT while at the standard rate of 19%, they would have paid four times the amount.)

However, the Cyprus Architects Association has now called on the government to “reconsider the bill”. It argues that that together with the increased costs of building materials, the reduction in VAT will create difficulties in starting new projects, delays in completing projects under construction and pressure to stop work.

Previous articleBuilding permits fall in value and area

RELATED ARTICLES

Property Articles

Inspecting resale properties – part 6

Nigel Howarth -
Property Sales

Limassol property sales exceed €6.3 billion

Press Release -
Legal Matters

License to rent your property Q & A

Nigel Howarth -
Legal Matters

How to get a license to rent your property

Lyn Hill -
Marinas

Larnaca marina landmark for Cyprus

Editorial -
Property Statistics

Construction material prices continue to skyrocket

Nigel Howarth -

1 COMMENT

  1. No need for such a change. Talk to EU accordingly. Not a good move for the Cyprus economy and it’s citizens,overall. Bad for the investors too.

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up to receive our free Cyprus property newsletter

We guarantee that we do not spam and will not divulge your email address to any third party.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1993
RUB
0.0116
CNY
0.1393
CHF
0.9627

Top Stories

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021