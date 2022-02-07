Cyprus Property News for home buyers & real estate investors in Cyprus

8th February 2022
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty NewsPeyia residents plead, no more big development projects
Property News

Peyia residents plead, no more big development projects

By Bejay Browne
Peyia development

Peyia residents are up in arms over a number of big building projects earmarked for the area, including two large hotels, citing a lack of infrastructure and arguing that development should slow right down.

“Enough is enough. The character of Peyia is being lost completely,” resident Marios Antoniades told the Sunday Mail.

“We have become so greedy, not caring about our countryside and beautiful, natural areas, instead destroying them and building more and more ugly, empty buildings. We are over developed already.”

Other residents highlight that Peyia is already struggling to cope with its mushrooming size, which is greatly increased during the main summer holiday season, as thousands descend on the popular Coral Bay and the surrounding areas for holidays.

“We can’t manage as it is and often have water or power cuts. There’s one coastal road in and out, too much rubbish and a rising crime rate,” an elderly Cypriot resident said.

Graham Angel moved to Peyia with his wife 19 years ago, and said it is now like a different place. When he chose Peyia, it had more of a village vibe, and he could see green fields and hills from the balcony. Now it’s a small town made up of around 12,000 to 15,000 permanent residents according to official figures, and his view is mostly empty buildings.

Constant development has meant that around 3,000 properties remain unoccupied, he said, adding that it makes no sense to build more hotels, as there are already plenty, and private development should also be slowed down.

“It’s madness to keep building when we have more than enough and so many are empty.”

The projects due to get underway include a new five-floor hotel by developer Carducci Estates Co Ltd. which has just been given the green light by the environment department.

Hesperus hotel is estimated at €40 million and will include 324 luxury rooms, a restaurant, offices, recreation rooms, a spa, a gym, two outdoor swimming pools, a public green area and parking. The total building area will be 29,720 square metres.

There is also the large development planned for a hillside above the town, at Ayia Vouni (Sacred Mountain). The project is on a steep slope and will include four-storey apartment blocks of 145 units and 125 villas.

The municipality challenged the government’s decision to issue a planning permit saying that it would irreversibly damage the environment, put pressure on infrastructure and create new homes whilst thousands remain empty. However, they lost the case, which they are currently appealing.

The project’s developer is former president George Vassiliou who acquired around 330,000 metres square of land in Peyia. The design, described as a sustainable development project and a near zero energy settlement, is receiving funding from the EU as part of its zero-energy initiative.

Peyia council previously raised documented concerns over the development and requested that the town planning department refrain from approving any permits until all of the necessary studies were completed and examined.

“They can’t start building until we give them permission and at the last majority vote we declined,” said Peyia councillor Linda Leblanc.

In addition, Leptos has plans for the development of ‘Plot1’, known better as the car park at Coral Bay, which has commanding views of the beach and Mediterranean.

The plans include the construction of 22 villas and services, such as restaurants and cafes.

The blue-flagged beach attracts thousands of visitors every year. Currently, Peyia municipality has a court case against the council of ministers for granting relaxations to the developer, which ii says are a violation of the law.

“It’s a long-standing desire of the developer to build here and it is his right, but things have to be done the right way and to protect the environment of the area which is hugely important to the public and nature,” she said.

Leblanc disagrees with the argument that more hotels will bring great benefits for the community as there are currently six or seven hotels that still owe hundreds of thousands of euros in room taxes, water bills and rubbish collection fees. Constant development also destroys the natural areas which are so popular with visitors, she said.

“Cheap flights fill hotels which are mostly all inclusive. I believe that we need a study to see what the is cost of a hotel to the community. Are they viable and do they actually give anything back?”

Although many of the residents have raised concerns at the way things are going, others are in support of further development.

“We should be able to build what we want and have a right to make money. This is our land,” one man said.

However, Leblanc believes that the way forward is to take a step back and reintroduce small family businesses, such as tavernas and small hotels.

“I think people were much happier with the way things and hospitality used to be.”

Previous articleRecord sales in January

RELATED ARTICLES

Property Investment

New high rise building in Germasogeia

Nigel Howarth -
Property News

Affordable housing in Limassol

Nigel Howarth -
Property Investment

Limni bay golf resort project cancelled

Nigel Howarth -
Legal Matters

Case against massive hillside development lost

Bejay Browne -
Property News

Cyprus’ largest ever housing project will help low-income families

Jonathan Shkurko -
Property News

Historic deal allows property development in British Bases

Editorial -

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up to receive our free Cyprus property newsletter

We guarantee that we do not spam and will not divulge your email address to any third party.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1830
RUB
0.0116
CNY
0.1374
CHF
0.9466

Top Stories

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021