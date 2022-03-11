Building permits increase in number, value & area

December 2021 figures from the Cyprus Statistical Service show that a total of 778 building permits were authorised during the month; an increase of 13.5% compared to the number authorised in December 2020.

Their total area rose by 37.0% to 224.8 thousand square metres and their total value rose by 40.5% to €241.1 million compared to the corresponding month in 2020.

The December 2021 permits were authorised for the construction of 1,040 new homes (dwelling units) an increase of 38.3% on the 752 new homes authorised in December 2020.

The 778 permits were authorised for the following:

Residential buildings – 573

– 573 Non-residential buildings – 108

– 108 Civil engineering projects – 26

– 26 Division of plots of land – 47

– 47 Road construction – 24

New home construction

The 567 permits authorised for residential buildings provided for the construction of 1,040 new homes, comprising:

Single houses – 395

– 395 Buildings comprising two units – 54

– 54 Residential apartment blocks – 561

– 561 Residential/commercial apartment blocks – 30

Of those 1,040 new homes, 466 are destined for Nicosia, 289 for Limassol, 170 for Larnaca, 63 for Paphos, and 52 for Famagusta.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes

(Number of Dwelling Units)

Month 2020 (Dwellings) 2021 (Dwellings) Increase/Decrease %age Change January 696 702 6 0.9% February 680 663 -17 -2.5% March 524 1,033 509 97.1% April 339 955 616 181.7% May 956 1,061 105 11.0% June 976 998 22 2.3% July 1,141 874 -267 -23.4% August

790 554 -236 -29.9% September 704 907 203 28.8% October 903 801 -102 -11.3% November 831 918 87 10.5% December 752 1,040 288 38.3% Totals 9,292 10,506 1,214 13.1%

Building permits: Annual Figures

During 2021, a total of 8,164 permits were issued compared to 7,023 in 2020; an increase of 16.2%. While the total value of these permits fell by 7.8%, their total area rose by 3.8%.

These permits authorised the construction of 10,508 new homes, an increase of 13.1% compared to the 9,292 new homes authorised in 2020.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service “Building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.”

