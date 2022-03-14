Land transaction volume & value increase continues

WiRE FS, combining real estate knowhow with technology, has published its analysis of December 2021’s land transactions across Cyprus.

WiRE’s analysis indicates that compared to the previous month there has been a 35% increase in the number (1054) and a 44% increase in the value (€171.4 million) of land parcels transacted.

More specifically, Nicosia had the highest number of land transactions (390 transactions), with Lakatamia be the most popular location (62 transactions). Limassol had the highest total value of land parcels transacted (€76.5 million), with Limassol Municipality having the highest value of properties (€19.9 million).

Since the start of the year the total number and value of land parcels transacted was 8,947 and €1.2 billion, respectively. In particular, the year-to-date transaction volume of plots was 3,382 and of fields 5,731, while the transaction value was €515.5 million and €642.2 million respectively.

Compared to November 2021, transaction volume of plots increased by 75% in Nicosia, 15% in Limassol, 24% in Larnaca, 150% in Paphos, and decreased by 75% in Famagusta.

Over the same period transaction value increased by 71% in Nicosia, 33% in Limassol, 12% in Larnaca and 401% in Paphos, while it decreased by 78% in Famagusta.

Over the same period, transaction volume of fields increased by 29% in Nicosia, 42% in Limassol, 8% in Larnaca and 68% in Paphos, and decreased by 3% in Famagusta. The transaction value increased by 156% in Nicosia, 239% in Limassol, 86%in Paphos and 41% in Famagusta, while it decreased by 72% in Larnaca.

Pavlos Loizou, Managing Director of WiRE FS, commented that “Land transactions are indicative of the nature of the market in Cyprus; namely that demand is mainly driven by locals who acquire land for either own use, to build their homes, or for long-term investment.

“Due to low interest rates, non-existent deposit rates, and a lack of holding tax on owning real estate, many have chosen to acquire land as an easy way to invest in real estate. Recent experience however has shown that land, particularly in secondary areas, tends to become illiquid and loose its value quickly in times of crisis.”

Source: WiRE FS – Transactions of Plots December 2021 District Transaction

Volume Transaction

Value Area with

highest volume Transaction Volume Area with

highest value Transaction

Value Nicosia 182 €29.1mln Lakatamia 44 Lakatamia €7.7mln Limassol 126 €31.4mln Limassol Municipality 26 Limassol Municipality €6.3mln Larnaca 62 €8mln Aradippou 9 Larnaca Municipality €1.6mln Paphos 25 €6.4mln Geroskipou 5 Kouklia €1.7mln Famagusta 3 €0.2mln Paralimlni 2 Paralimni €0.2mln Total 398 €75.2mln – – – –

Source: WiRE FS – Transactions of Fields December 2021 District Transaction

Volume Transaction

Value Area with

highest volume Transaction

Volume Area with

highest value Transaction

Value Nicosia 208 €21.8mln Lakatamia 18 Lakatamia €8.5mln Limassol 207 €45.2mln Ypsonas 17 Limassol Municipality €13.6mln Larnaca 95 €10.3mln Aradippou 22 Aradippou €3mln Paphos 111 €15.1mln Peyia 7 Kissonerga €5mln Famagusta 35 €3.8mln Paralimni 12 Ayia Napa €1.9mln Total 656 €96.2mln – – – –

For a breakdown of movements in land transactions, visit https://goaskwire.com/.

